JackBoys 2 Album Review: Houston’s Cactus Jack Collective Delivers Major Heat In 2025
Welcome back to the HBCU Culture section here at Sports Illustrated! Today, we’re diving into JackBoys 2, a project that’s got the whole city talking and has officially taken over aux cords across the South.
This album is a moment. Featuring the full roster of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label, JackBoys 2 brings heat, energy, and hometown pride. As expected, La Flame himself delivers, but this time, it’s deeper than just music. We’re talking about legacy, homage, and culture. Especially when you hear the voice of a Houston legend like Bun B (shoutout to him for that amazing convo we had upcoming MLS All-Star Week). Bun’s presence on this project gives it that OG stamp of authenticity.
Welcome Back to the HBCU Culture Section. Let’s Talk JackBoys 2
The album dropped just last week, and let’s be real: it’s an absolute banger. If you’re from H-Town or even if you just respect the influence, you’re going to feel this one in your soul. There’s something about artists giving love back to the city that raised them that hits differently. As someone born and raised in Houston, I can say this one feels personal.
Now let’s get into the meat of this review. I’m about to break down a few of the most underrated, the best, and the most surprising tracks off the album. Let’s go:
Underrated Gem: “ILMB” (Sheck Wes)
Let’s start with one that’s been quietly shaking the streets, “ILMB”. Yes, we’re talking about the return of Sheck Wes. When he popped up on IG flexing with that JackBoys-emblazoned Lamborghini, fans knew something was brewing. The comment section was flooded: “Where’s the music?” “We need the drop!” Well, y’all asked and he delivered.
“ILMB” is raw, energetic, and vintage Sheck. Hearing his voice again on a major project is refreshing. He sounds hungry, sharp, and ready to reclaim his space. Whether you’ve been riding with Sheck since “Mo Bamba” or just catching on, this one deserves a spin.
Most Slept-On: “PBT” (ft. Tyla & Vybz Kartel)
Let me be honest, I’m seeing way too much disrespect for this track online. PBT with Tyla and Vybz Kartel? Nah, y’all are bugging.
This joint is a vibe. It brings that vibrant South African bounce, paired with Tyla’s sultry vocals and a legendary verse from Vybz. Sure, it might feel a little different from the rest of the album’s sonic palette, but if you know Houston, you’d understand why this song belongs here.
H-Town has a deep, diverse African diaspora, and that energy pulses through this track. If you’ve ever been to a Nigerian or Ghanaian party in the city, you already know this type of sound lives here. It’s global, it’s wavy, and if you can’t move your hips to it, you might need to check your pulse.
Certified Banger: “2000 Excursion”
Let’s talk about that feeling you get when a song transports you, that’s 2000 Excursion.
This track blends Travis’s laid-back flow with Don Toliver’s ethereal melodies, creating something that feels both nostalgic and fresh. And when you get to Bun B’s voice at the end of CHAMPAIN & VACAY, reflecting on the rise of the Ford Excursion in early-2000s Houston? Man, it’s different.
That was a moment in the culture. If you were outside during those years, especially in your 20s, you remember seeing those big-bodied trucks pulling up with swangas. This track feels like a time capsule, a love letter to a golden era.
Comeback Watch: “mm3” (SoFaygo)
Y’all... SoFaygo is back.
And not just back but with intention. “mm3” is one of two tracks he’s featured on, and it’s the one that stood out the most to me. There was a lot of speculation about where he’s been. The man went AFK for a minute, and people were starting to wonder if he’d ever really make a return.
However, on JackBoys 2, he makes an appearance and shows growth. “mm3” is solid, and his presence feels well-earned. It’s not just a feature for the sake of filling a slot. It’s him showing us that he’s still here, still building, and still has something to say. Hopefully, this momentum leads to a whole project, because I think he’s finding his sound again within the Cactus Jack umbrella.
Final Thoughts + Track Ratings
This album is more than a compilation. It’s a statement. JackBoys 2 is about the culture, the real culture that raised these artists and shaped their sound. It blends Houston soul with international flavor, all while showcasing the current and future stars of Cactus Jack.
But don’t just take my word for it. Go stream it, sit with it, and form your own opinions. Music is personal; what hits for me might not hit for you. But one thing’s for sure: JackBoys 2 deserves your attention.
Track Ratings (Out of 10)
Track
Rating
JB2 RADIO
8.5
CHAMPAIN & VACAY
9.0
2000 EXCURSION
9.7
KICKBACK
8.6
DUMBO
7.9
MM3
8.5
VELOUR
8.7
CONTEST
8.3
ILMB
9.2
WHERE WAS YOU
9.0
NO COMMENT
9.4
BEEP BEEP
9.0
PBT
9.7
SHINE
9.1
OUTSIDE
8.4
CAN’T STOP
9.0
FLORIDA FLOW
8.9