Rap Legend Bun B: Trill Burgers To Donate Wednesday's Profits For Flooding Relief In Central Texas
HOUSTON — Houston rap icon Bun B announced on the HBCU Legends Podcast that on Wednesday, Trill Burgers will donate all proceeds from both of its locations to the relief efforts for the flooding in central Texas.
"We at Trill Burgers understand the need right now... So this Wednesday, we'll be giving away 100% of the profit from Trill Burgers' both locations - our Shepherd location and our Louetta Spring location. We're going to be giving away all of the profit to these people. It's a drop in the bucket." He continued, "This is going to be billions of dollars that's going to be needed to rebuild these communities. We at Trill Burgers want to make sure that. We're doing what we can to help these people at this time."
Currently, more than 100 people have lost their lives after the flash floods ravaged the Kerr County area. "We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said about the 161 people who are reported missing due to the floods.
Lawmakers in Texas will request emergency disaster relief legislation and funding.
At this point, Camp Mystic reports that 27 campers and counselors were swept away in the early morning flooding, and not all have been accounted for by rescue workers.
Anyone interested in donating to the storm relief project, please visit the official State of Texas website.
If you would like to visit the Trill Burgers locations today in support of the relief efforts, please go to 3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098, or 6810 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX 77379.
Additional Bun B coverage:
HOUSTON RAP LEGENDS INTERESTED IN SPORTS OWNERSHIP, HELPING HBCUs
Rap legend Bun B, whose real name is Bernard James Freeman, has expanded his influence beyond music by founding one of Houston's most successful ventures, Trill Burgers. Recently, he spoke with HBCU Legends at the Houston Roughnecks season opener about his passion for sports. Also, Bun B expressed his hope of one day becoming a minority owner in one of Houston's professional sports franchises.
"I love football. I love athleticism," Bun B said. "I use the burgers and the tenders just as a reason for me to have to come up here and watch football. I'm excited for the [Roughnecks] season."
Bun B blends his love for the game with his Houston Roughnecks and U of H Cougars partnerships. The hip hop icon is extremely dedicated to offering superb hospitality by seeking to improve the fan experience during gametime offering tasty food options and efficient service.
Freeman said: "Hospitality is a big part of sports entertainment and engagement because if you're not having a good meal, it's very hard to have a good time. So we want to be a compliment to the game that's on the field. We're not here to overshadow or overtake anything. We just wanna make sure that we offer a good compliment, make it very easy for people to get food, enjoy food, and it doesn't interrupt the flow of the game."
Hands-On Leadership: The Secret Behind Trill Burgers' Success
What's the secret sauce to running his business at Trill Burgers? Well, you must be all in. Despite not having his name on a brand, he's into every aspect of the job at Trill Burgers.
"Well, as an owner, I'm very hands-on," Bun B shared. "I'm fully hands-on with this company. I've only missed about six opportunities in the last three and a half years to be a part of where Trill Burger was presented. So, for me, it's very important that my employees see how involved I am. But not only that, if you've ever come to a pop-up or seen us when we cook out in public, you've seen me behind the grill, you've seen me on the buns, you've seen me cook fries, you've seen me take orders, deliver orders."
Bun B's Aspirations to Own a Sports Franchise
Bun B, as an Houston sports fanatic, supports the Texans, Rockets, Astros, and all of the Cougars athletic department. Has he ever considered becoming a minority owner in one of these professional franchises?
"I would love to have that opportunity bestowed upon me. I don't even know the cash minimums or the opportunities available for that [to happen]. I know Jim [Crane/Astros]. I know Tillman [Fertita/Rockets], and I know Cal [McNair/Texans]. I will put it out there," expressing his interest.
Community Connections: Exploring Partnerships with HBCUs
The discussion with Bun B shifted to his ties with the local HBCU community at Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M.
Bun B hasn't partnered with an HBCU or NIL deal yet, but he is open to the possibility. "It's not something that we wouldn't consider...but opened to it."
He explained why developing a relationship with the University of Houston is easier than with an HBCU.
"This is a very storied university. It's a larger university. They have a great booster system. A lot of HBCUs don't have that kind of funding available, but it's something that we would love to afford to any historically black college university in this country, not just those in close proximity. As we grow this brand, we are looking for newer ways to expand this company and connect with the community. And we are known as a cultural brand. So we have no problem bringing our culture into spaces where we don't have to compromise it. And an HBCU, you would be the perfect platform for that."
Embracing Possible New Horizons: Trill Burgers and NIL Sponsorship
He is also considering how Trill Burgers can engage in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals to support student-athletes while expanding his brand.
Since Trill Burgers is still getting off the ground, he's mainly focused on expansion, with plans to open three new spots this year. He envisions a future where Trill Burgers is everywhere — from stadiums to airports and even international locations. His dreams are high, but Bun B's staying grounded and authentic to the culture that first loved his brand — H-Town.
