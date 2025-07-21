Tyler, The Creator Returns With “Don’t Tap the Glass” — Here’s What to Expect
I know a lot of my HBCU fam is gonna love this if you were feeling Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator's last project, then you're definitely in for a treat with his upcoming release: Don't Tap the Glass.
Tyler, a Grammy Award-winning artist, is blessing our ears once again. He posted across his social media that Don't Tap the Glass will drop Monday, July 21st at 6:00 a.m. EST.
Now, there’s been a lot of buzz and speculation floating around about this project, especially about who's featured. A rumored tracklist made its rounds, with folks saying it came straight from Tyler himself. But Tyler cleared that up, saying that the list of songs and features is not accurate. So, if you were holding onto hope for a Kendrick Lamar feature on track one… yeah, go ahead and let that go.
But let’s talk about the sound. The internet is already spinning conspiracy theories. The first promo image showed a saxophone, so a lot of people are expecting jazz influences. Honestly, I’m expecting that too, some jazz mixed with Tyler getting back to rapping. We heard more of that lyrical grit on Call Me If You Get Lost and Chromakopia, and I’m hoping he keeps pushing in that direction while bringing that jazzy flavor.
The hope for many fans is that this new drop blends the style and storytelling from Flower Boy, Call Me If You Get Lost, and Chromakopia. But if there’s one thing we do know about a Tyler project, it’s that he builds full-on worlds. From the music to the visuals, to the album art and rollout characters, Tyler pulls you into a concept. And from what we’ve seen so far (yes, that little figure with the mustache), he’s taking us somewhere again.
Now, let’s talk merch. There's a vinyl available right now on the GolfWang website, retailing for $30. The CD is going for $12.
There are also two box sets with shirts that say “Glass” (one black, one white), each includes a CD and runs for $35. Another box set comes with a CD and a black hat with white puff “Glass” lettering, also $35. If you order before the drop, your items will start shipping tomorrow.
As for me? I’m not even gonna lie, I’m hoping for a Frank Ocean feature. He could be doing anything, slapping a wall, whispering in the background, and I’d still be happy. I just want to see Frank’s name in some new credits. That’s my favorite artist, period. Just putting that out there. So, another Frank x Tyler collab? I’d lose my mind.
Y’all know what I want to say, but I’m tryna stay professional while still keeping the culture intact.
So here’s your reminder:
Dropped today at 6:00 a.m. EST, Tyler, the Creator drops Don't Tap the Glass.
And honestly, I do want to tap the glass so I can hear it early, but I’ll be pressing play at the same time as y’all.