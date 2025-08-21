Who’s Pulling Up? Meet the Lineup At The H-Town Summer Cookout
If you thought the Marsai Martin Summer Cookout was already the summer’s hottest ticket, wait till you hear about the fresh new names joining the mix. The energy’s rising, the vibes are getting even deeper, and the culture keeps leveling up. Let’s talk about the latest stars making moves from rap royalty to DJs who bring the party alive.
Paul Wall: The People’s Champ Returns
Houston’s very own Paul Wall isn't just a rapper; he’s a whole vibe. Known for his iconic grills and that smooth Southern flow, Paul Wall brings that authentic Texas swagger straight to the Summer Cookout stage. When he hits the mic, the crowd’s not just listening; they’re living the moment.
From “Sittin’ Sidewayz” to his collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, Paul Wall’s presence guarantees a night full of throwbacks and turn-ups alike. For anyone repping HBCU culture, his inclusion is a full-on celebration of Southern rap roots.
You know him. You trust him. And if he says the wings are bussin’, you’re ordering two. Keith Lee, famously known as @keith_lee125 on TikTok and IG, is the viral food reviewer whose honest takes. Genuine reactions made him a staple in the food influencer game.
Whether he's hyping up mom-and-pop spots or shaking things up at small-chain joints, Keith brings heart, humor, and that “Keith Lee Effect” that turns lines around the block into a reality — seeing him at the Marsai Martin Summer Cookout as the Food Court Curator? That’s the kind of tastemaker energy we stan.
DJs Bringing the Heat: Richy Smart, Mr. Rogers, and Slaterrose
No Summer Cookout is complete without the DJs who keep the turntables spinning and the energy undeniable.
DJ Richy Smart is the name-dropping in clubs and college events alike. Known for mixing everything from classic hip-hop to the latest bangers, Richy Smart’s sets keep the party moving and the crowd connected.
DJ Mr. Rogers brings that hometown feel with a blend of smooth transitions and crowd favorites that hit just right. He knows the pulse of the culture and keeps it flowing all night long.
Slaterrose is the fresh sound everyone’s talking about, a proud recent graduate from USC’s School of Dance and a Houston native, making it even sweeter that he’s coming back home to TSU for this event. Bringing a unique blend of rhythm and vibe to the mix, Slaterrose’s infectious energy and impeccable timing are carving out his own space in the scene, proving that talent and hustle go hand in hand.
With this lineup, the Marsai Martin Summer Cookout isn’t just an event; it’s a cultural movement. It’s a space where HBCU pride, music, and community collide, and it’s only getting bigger. If you’re vibin' to Paul Wall’s Southern flows, catching the hype from Keith Lee, or dancing to the beats of Richy Smart, Mr. Rogers, and Slaterrose, you know you’re part of something special.
Stay tuned this summer’s just getting started.