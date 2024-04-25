Davius Richard's Talent, Faith, Confidence, And Resilience Has Him On The Precipice Of Becoming An NFL Quarterback
HOUSTON — Mel Kiper Jr. listed his top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Outside of the familiar names of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix, Davius Richard sits at No. 12. Ranking the NCCU signal-caller, who has had an eventful offseason, was a significant endorsement by the veteran draft analyst — and very well deserved.
DAVIUS RICHARD'S VERSATILITY IS THE KEY
Davius Richard received national attention when he led the Eagles to upset an undefeated Jackson State team in overtime, 41-34, and win the 2022 Celebration Bowl, as well as the 2022 HBCU National Championship title.
Since 2019, Coach Trei Oliver's field general started 45 games while passing for 8,968 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He also had 413 rushes for 2,575 yards and 44 touchdowns.
During an interview on Ralph Cooper's Radio Show in Houston, I asked Davius what dynamic he adds to the quarterback position. "My versatility," Richard replied. "To be able to play within the pocket, within the structure, timing routes, and going through reads. Also, being deadly with my legs by extending plays, making the five- to six-yard runs for the first down, and keeping the chains moving. That's a big part of my game, and it throws defenses off because they never know where to guard."
His agent, Rasheeda Liberty, is steadfast in her belief in Richard's readiness for the NFL. She confirmed with HBCU Legends that a few teams, especially in the "AFC's northeast corridor," have inquired about his services, especially as a dual-threat quarterback.
"He's willing to accept the role. However, we've got to give him an opportunity to be a quarterback," Liberty said. "We've told him because of the injury, 'Don't think delay is denial.' He'll be ready for July when camps kick off."
DAVIUS RICHARD'S LEADERSHIP ON DISPLAY, FAITH TESTED
Richard completed a solid week at the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl practices with Team Gaither. He stood out. It wasn't just his physical performance that opened the eyes of scouts and the media. Davius' confidence and poise were evident during the interviews and meetings.
Friday night before the all-star game, Davius Richard was named the co-winner of the 2023 Black College Football Player of the Year. He shares the recognition with Florida A&M's quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who also won the 2023 Celebration Bowl and HBCU national championship.
The next day, Davius' fate would test his faith.
On the opening drive of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, he suffered a dislocated ankle on his touchdown plunge. A stunned Yulman Stadium crowd watched a medical team swarm Richard and cart him out the endzone with an air brace supporting his ankle. His day was finished, but not his promising career.
"I'm not going to say I was fully optimistic once it happened. I was kind of lost in emotion, knowing it was my first major injury in my whole career. But the main thing I've [learned] is that it's more of a mental thing than a physical one. I prayed to God, kept my faith, and knew everything was going to be alright."
HBCU legendary quarterbacks Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris named Davius Richard as the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl MVP. The next chapter - rehabilitation began. Today, he's hopeful an NFL team will give him the opportunity. Either as a draft pick or as an undrafted rookie free agent, Davius Richard is about to embark on his professional journey.
DAVIUS RICHARD REPSONDS TO THE INJURY LIKE A PROFESSIONAL
Davius wrote this chapter in response to the injury. Liberty met him in Nashville, set him up for rehabilitation, and charted the difficult road ahead — she didn't abandon her prodigy.
He didn't require a surgical procedure to repair the ankle. "It happened on Sunday. I flew back to Nashville on Monday and was back to training on Tuesday," Richard mentioned. I'm fully optimistic about what happened and taking it day by day to get better."
According to Liberty, Davius is regaining strength in his ankle, walking normally, training, and is ready to answer the NFL's call.
A few analysts believed that before the ankle injury, Richard was projected as a Day 2 or Day 3 selection. Would an NFL team invest a draft pick in a player with a recent health issue?
The story of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a similar tone. His draft projection is skewed up and down draft boards. Why? Health concerns.
Liberty has counseled Richard about the realities of the draft process, understanding his entry into the league may be as an undrafted rookie. Nonetheless, Richard is eager to prove he's worthy.
Will someone give him the opportunity? We shall see.