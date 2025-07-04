With A Unique Intersection of Sports & Style: Dawn Thornton Joins Essence BeautyCon Panel
Dawn Thornton's gameday wardrobe is truly avant-garde. As the head women's basketball coach at Alabama A&M, she immediately captures attention on the sidelines during Lady Bulldogs games. Even her off-court style resonates with sports fans and fashion enthusiasts across the country.
"My style is definitely an extension of who I am", Thornton said. "It's confident, intentional, and sometimes a little extra, in the best way. That's how I coach, too. I'm big on presence and energy, and your preparation is your separation. Confidence is not just taught, its modeled, and I want them to always see that in me."
Coach Thornton "has garnered over seven million views on Instagram for her gameday outfits," according to AAMU athletics. Her reels are some of the best, even when she sports a mouth-grill, Dawn Thornton "LOOKS GOOD!"
This weekend at the 2025 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Thornton will be a panelist for BeautyCon's "Play the Game, Get the Look" on July 5. It's a great honor for one of HBCU women's basketball's top coaches and fashionistas.
"I want my players to know that it's okay to stand out, to take pride in how you show up, and to lead with confidence on and off the court", she said. "I want them to know they don't have to dim their light to lead. There is strength in owning who you are. If I can show up in a bold outfit and still handle business, it gives my players permission to bring their full selves into whatever space they walk into."
2025 marks the 55th anniversary of Essence Magazine, and the theme for this year is 'Made Like This'. BeautyCon strives to celebrate beauty in all its diversity, focusing on the voices and stories of women from the South who are shaping the beauty landscape and challenging outdated, one-dimensional standards in the industry.
"I think just being visible and authentic already challenges a lot," Thornton said. "There is this idea that coaches, especially black women, have to look or act a certain way to be taken seriously, and I don't subscribe to that. I show up as myself fully, and I coach with passion and excellence. That alone shifts the narrative."
The 'Play the Game, Get the Look' panel conversation will explore beauty trends that originated on the court and influenced Black culture, and how looking and feeling good contribute to a winning mindset. For Thornton, her game day looks are the visual representation of her mental fortitude.
"Game day is a whole vibe, and my look is part of the energy I bring," she said. "Sometimes the goal is to make a bold statement, and other times it's just about feeling grounded and confident in my own skin. Either way, we treat it like part of the game plan. How I show up visually matters just as much as how I show up mentally."
Thornton will continue to be bold in her fashion options, just as she is as a coach. If we witnessed how great she looks in a highly-styled dress and a pair of Jordans, wait until the 2025-26 season...Coach Thornton will be rocking the house on The Hill!