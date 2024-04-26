Coach Prime's Daughter Shelomi Sanders Has Committed To Dawn Thornton And The Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Shelomi Sanders, who recently entered the transfer portal, has officially announced that she will join the Alabama A&M Bulldogs basketball team. She will play under the leadership of the new head coach, Dawn Thornton, who previously coached the women's team at UAPB.
Sanders followed her father and brothers from Jackson State to Colorado. In her collegiate career, Shelomi Sanders has made seven game appearances.
Last season with the Buffaloes, she had an average of 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds. Her best game was against the Air Force Academy, in which she scored three points and grabbed a rebound in two minutes of game action.
Deion Sanders was displeased with his daughter's decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal without a confirmed destination.
Since her arrival in Huntsville, new Bulldogs head coach Dawn Thornton has been building a solid program by signing recruits and transfer players. As Tomekia Reed leaves Jackson State for UNC Charlotte, the door is wide open for Thornton and the Bulldogs to gain a foothold in winning the SWAC in 2024.