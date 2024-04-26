Coach Prime's Daughter Shelomi Sanders Has Committed To Dawn Thornton And The Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, has committed to Alabama A&M. She returns back to the SWAC out of the transfer portal.



Her women's college basketball career has gone from:

Jackson State ➡️ Colorado ➡️ Alabama A&M



Full video on her YT: https://t.co/xPAl9T1JfI pic.twitter.com/OjGLPV1b0B