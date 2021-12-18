Deion Sanders: 'I PROVOKE CHANGE' - Celebration Bowl Press Conference [Video]

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Deion Sanders: 'I Provoke Change' [Press Conference Video]

    Video of Jackson State University's head coach Deion Sanders' press conference at the 2021 Celebration Bowl.
    Sanders opened the presser addressing the why he came to Jackson State, how he provokes change, and the what the young recruits need to see in college football.

    "Well, I'm pretty certain that this is why I'm here. I'm pretty certain this is why God led me to Jackson State University, to HBCU, to the SWAC. 

    I'm pretty certain. That's why.

    I tried to tell you everybody nobody wants to listen. You thought I was just just running the mouth. And it was not that.

    I truly believe. You know, we stand by a word. I believe. And we truly believe that. It's going to be a change.  

    Everything I've done in my life. I provoke change. Why not now? 

    Think I was just gonna be a head coach. There's no change and we continue to do the same foolishness that we've done. We're not going to do that anymore. 

    It's a systemic cancer. Till we got to get rid of it. We got to stop. We got to stop. 

    We got to we got to change every darn thing that we can possibly do it. 

    This is a new kid. This is a new generation. This is a new thing. And we got to be open to change and that's all we done at Jackson State with the help of a beloved AD Ashley Robinson. We promote change in every aspect of the word."

    JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders

