Diamond Johnson Signs WNBA Training Camp Contract With Minnesota Lynx
Norfolk State University's guard Diamond Johnson has received a training camp invitation from the Minnesota Lynx and will compete for a roster spot in the WNBA, according to a league source.
The 2024-25 MEAC Women's Basketball Player of the Year was among the names called at last week's 2025 WNBA Draft, but she never gave up hope.
Johnson had a stellar 2024-25 regular- and post-season for the Spartans, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during the 2024-25 season.
Former WNBA All-Star Chasity Melvin and current assistant coach at UNC-Ashville pointed out the following on the WNBA's assessment of Johnson on why she may not have been drafted:
"Diamond Johnson is the most notable that didn't get drafted to me —and let's be real, it's because of her size and the last college she played for.
She's right there with [Georgia] Amoore. Shifty, fearless, can create her own shot, and sees the floor."
During the Libby's Women's Basketball College All-Star Game, Johnson scored 21 points, outperforming several players drafted by WNBA teams. Her outstanding performance earned her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for the 2025 Women's College All-Star Game. She led Team Miller to a 71-59 victory against Team Lieberman.
The 5-foot-5 guard was the top scorer of the all-star game, finishing with 21 points. He shot 9-of-13 from the field, confidently made 2-of-4 from three-point range, and grabbed four rebounds and two steals in just fifteen minutes of play.
Diamond Johnson was projected to be a mid-to-late second-round pick in the draft. She'll be able to help the Minnesota Lynx improve on the 30-10 record in 2024. They were first place in the WNBA Western Conference, earning a No. 2 seed in the playoffs before falling 3-2 to the 2024 WNBA Champions, New York Liberty.
The Minnesota Lynx made three selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft:
- Second round, No. 15 overall: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Small Forward, Russia
- Second round, No. 24 overall: Dalayah Daniels, Power Forward, Washington
- Third round, No. 37 overall: Aubrey Griffin, Small Forward, UConn
Courtney Williams was the starting guard for the Lynx, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game during the regular season. Her backup, Natisha Hiederman, made significant contributions off the bench in all 40 games for Minnesota. Hiederman signed a one-year contract worth $135,000 during the offseason and anticipates being Johnson's main competition during training camp.
ABOUT DIAMOND JOHNSON
Hometown: Philadelphia
High School: Neumann-Goretti
Previous Schools: Rutgers (2020-21), NC State (2021-23),
Career Highlights: MEAC Tournament MVP (2024), MEAC All-Defensive Team (2024), First-team All-MEAC (2024), ACC Sixth Player of the Year (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2023), Second-team All-Big Ten (2021), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021)
Career Stats: 15.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 44.6 FG%
More Diamond Johnson coverage...
Mia Berry On What Makes Diamond Johnson Ready For The 2025 WNBA Draft
It's safe to say Mia Berry knows sports, especially HBCU women's basketball. Andscape's HBCU journalist believes "multiple names" could be called during Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.
"The WNBA has shown over the last few years that they are willing to look at these HBCU players," Berry said. "I think this year we get two. I think we get Diamond Johnson out of Norfolk State," and later, she mentioned "Zaay Green" as a potential draftee.
Diamond Johnson has the innate talent every scoring threat should have — FEARLESSNESS. The Libby's Women's College Basketball All-Star Game MVP proved she belongs on the big stage as a professional ball player.
Johnson opened the first two-quarters of the all-star match with four points. We're not sure which Hall of Fame coaches on Team Miller — Cheryl Miller or Cynthia Cooper — sparked the fire Diamond Johnson used to torch Team Lieberman, but whoever it was, it worked.
She came out in the second half scoring 17 points, including delivering the game-winner at 71 points. Her leadership guided Team Miller to victory; however, she's performed at this level for Coach Larry Vickers and the Norfolk State Spartans since transferring in 2023.
Berry remarked about Johnson, "Someone asked me, what is your unbiased and biased opinion about Diamond? They're like, unbiased? I really feel like she should go no later than the middle-to-late second round. I'm looking at her talent. Diamond actually improved under [Larry] Vickers. A lot of elements of her game; her mid-range is so fluid now. She's become a little more consistent from beyond the arc." Berry continued, "She's learning how to feed her teammates... you can see the development. I believe people are going to take note of that."
One of the key attributes of many rookies is that they are still raw. Diamond Johnson will likely come in and focus on improving her game like any other newcomer. So, don't expect her to impact her team immediately; give it some time.
However, for many of her HBCU sports fans, Diamond is already legendary. If an owner, general manager, or scout decides to reach out to her this Monday, it could be one of their wisest choices.
More Diamond Johnson coverage
Diamond Johnson Shines Bright, Named MVP At 2025 Women's College All-Star Game
Norfolk State's guard Diamond Johnson scored 21 points and was named the Women's College All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player after leading Team Miller to a 71-59 victory over Team Lieberman at Hillsborough Community College in the Tampa, Florida area.
Johnson also buried the game-winning shot to give Team Miller the win at 71 points.
The HBCU women's basketball star out of Norfolk State definitely caught the attention of WNBA pro scouts with her outstanding performance. She only had four points going into halftime before taking over the game for Team Miller with 17 points in the second half. 13-of-17 second-half points were in the 4th quarter by the 2025 HBCU Legends Women's Basketball Player of the Year.
Johnson was the top scorer with 21 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and confidently hitting 2-of-4 from three-point range. The two-time MEAC Player of the Year also contributed four rebounds and two steals in just fifteen minutes of play.
Daiza Lawrence of Team Miller scored 9 points, while Lucy Olsen, Khadija Faye, and Megan McConnell each contributed 8 points.
Harmoni Turner was the leading scorer for Team Lieberman with 15 points. However, the team struggled with shooting efficiency against Team Miller, hitting only 28% of their shots, going 17-for-61 overall and just 3-for-15 (20%) from three-point range.
Team Lieberman's next two top scorers were DeYona Gaston, who scored 9 points, and Alyssa Ustby, who added 7 in the loss.
Johnson is expected to attend the 2025 HBCU All-Star Women's Game in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday afternoon at Freeman Coliseum.