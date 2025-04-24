HBCU Legends

Diamond Johnson Signs WNBA Training Camp Contract With Minnesota Lynx

The HBCU women's basketball star will get an opportunity to compete for a role with one of the best teams in the WNBA.

Kyle T. Mosley

Diamon Johnson To Sign With The Minnesota Lynx
Diamon Johnson To Sign With The Minnesota Lynx / Credit: Libby Women's All-Star Game
In this story:

Norfolk State University's guard Diamond Johnson has received a training camp invitation from the Minnesota Lynx and will compete for a roster spot in the WNBA, according to a league source.

The 2024-25 MEAC Women's Basketball Player of the Year was among the names called at last week's 2025 WNBA Draft, but she never gave up hope.

Johnson had a stellar 2024-25 regular- and post-season for the Spartans, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during the 2024-25 season.

Former WNBA All-Star Chasity Melvin and current assistant coach at UNC-Ashville pointed out the following on the WNBA's assessment of Johnson on why she may not have been drafted:

Diamon Johnson To Sign With The Minnesota Lynx
Diamon Johnson To Sign With The Minnesota Lynx / Credit: Libby Women's All-Star Game

"Diamond Johnson is the most notable that didn't get drafted to me —and let's be real, it's because of her size and the last college she played for.

She's right there with [Georgia] Amoore. Shifty, fearless, can create her own shot, and sees the floor."    

During the Libby's Women's Basketball College All-Star Game, Johnson scored 21 points, outperforming several players drafted by WNBA teams. Her outstanding performance earned her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title for the 2025 Women's College All-Star Game. She led Team Miller to a 71-59 victory against Team Lieberman.

The 5-foot-5 guard was the top scorer of the all-star game, finishing with 21 points. He shot 9-of-13 from the field, confidently made 2-of-4 from three-point range, and grabbed four rebounds and two steals in just fifteen minutes of play.

Diamond Johnson
Mar 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Diamond Johnson (3) takes a shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Sarah Te-Biasu (1) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Diamond Johnson was projected to be a mid-to-late second-round pick in the draft. She'll be able to help the Minnesota Lynx improve on the 30-10 record in 2024. They were first place in the WNBA Western Conference, earning a No. 2 seed in the playoffs before falling 3-2 to the 2024 WNBA Champions, New York Liberty.

The Minnesota Lynx made three selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft:

  • Second round, No. 15 overall: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Small Forward, Russia
  • Second round, No. 24 overall: Dalayah Daniels, Power Forward, Washington
  • Third round, No. 37 overall: Aubrey Griffin, Small Forward, UConn

Courtney Williams was the starting guard for the Lynx, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game during the regular season. Her backup, Natisha Hiederman, made significant contributions off the bench in all 40 games for Minnesota.  Hiederman signed a one-year contract worth $135,000 during the offseason and anticipates being Johnson's main competition during training camp.

ABOUT DIAMOND JOHNSON

Hometown: Philadelphia

High School: Neumann-Goretti

Previous Schools: Rutgers (2020-21), NC State (2021-23),

Career Highlights: MEAC Tournament MVP (2024), MEAC All-Defensive Team (2024), First-team All-MEAC (2024), ACC Sixth Player of the Year (2022), Second-team All-ACC (2023), Second-team All-Big Ten (2021), Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021)

Career Stats: 15.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 44.6 FG%

More Diamond Johnson coverage...

Mia Berry On What Makes Diamond Johnson Ready For The 2025 WNBA Draft

It's safe to say Mia Berry knows sports, especially HBCU women's basketball. Andscape's HBCU journalist believes "multiple names" could be called during Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

"The WNBA has shown over the last few years that they are willing to look at these HBCU players," Berry said. "I think this year we get two. I think we get Diamond Johnson out of Norfolk State," and later, she mentioned "Zaay Green" as a potential draftee.

Diamond Johnson has the innate talent every scoring threat should have — FEARLESSNESS. The Libby's Women's College Basketball All-Star Game MVP proved she belongs on the big stage as a professional ball player.

Diamond Johnson
Mar 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Diamond Johnson (3) takes a shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Sarah Te-Biasu (1) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Johnson opened the first two-quarters of the all-star match with four points. We're not sure which Hall of Fame coaches on Team Miller — Cheryl Miller or Cynthia Cooper — sparked the fire Diamond Johnson used to torch Team Lieberman, but whoever it was, it worked.

She came out in the second half scoring 17 points, including delivering the game-winner at 71 points. Her leadership guided Team Miller to victory; however, she's performed at this level for Coach Larry Vickers and the Norfolk State Spartans since transferring in 2023.

Berry remarked about Johnson, "Someone asked me, what is your unbiased and biased opinion about Diamond? They're like, unbiased? I really feel like she should go no later than the middle-to-late second round. I'm looking at her talent. Diamond actually improved under [Larry] Vickers. A lot of elements of her game; her mid-range is so fluid now. She's become a little more consistent from beyond the arc." Berry continued, "She's learning how to feed her teammates... you can see the development. I believe people are going to take note of that."

Diamond Johnson
Mar 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Diamond Johnson (3) takes a shot over Maryland Terrapins guard Sarah Te-Biasu (1) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

One of the key attributes of many rookies is that they are still raw. Diamond Johnson will likely come in and focus on improving her game like any other newcomer. So, don't expect her to impact her team immediately; give it some time.

However, for many of her HBCU sports fans, Diamond is already legendary. If an owner, general manager, or scout decides to reach out to her this Monday, it could be one of their wisest choices.

More Diamond Johnson coverage

Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State Guard
Diamond Johnson - Norfolk State Guard / Credit: 2025 Women's College All-Star Game

Diamond Johnson Shines Bright, Named MVP At 2025 Women's College All-Star Game

Norfolk State's guard Diamond Johnson scored 21 points and was named the Women's College All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player after leading Team Miller to a 71-59 victory over Team Lieberman at Hillsborough Community College in the Tampa, Florida area.

Johnson also buried the game-winning shot to give Team Miller the win at 71 points.

The HBCU women's basketball star out of Norfolk State definitely caught the attention of WNBA pro scouts with her outstanding performance. She only had four points going into halftime before taking over the game for Team Miller with 17 points in the second half. 13-of-17 second-half points were in the 4th quarter by the 2025 HBCU Legends Women's Basketball Player of the Year.

Johnson was the top scorer with 21 points, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and confidently hitting 2-of-4 from three-point range. The two-time MEAC Player of the Year also contributed four rebounds and two steals in just fifteen minutes of play.

Daiza Lawrence of Team Miller scored 9 points, while Lucy Olsen, Khadija Faye, and Megan McConnell each contributed 8 points.

Harmoni Turner was the leading scorer for Team Lieberman with 15 points. However, the team struggled with shooting efficiency against Team Miller, hitting only 28% of their shots, going 17-for-61 overall and just 3-for-15 (20%) from three-point range.

Team Lieberman's next two top scorers were DeYona Gaston, who scored 9 points, and Alyssa Ustby, who added 7 in the loss.

Johnson is expected to attend the 2025 HBCU All-Star Women's Game in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday afternoon at Freeman Coliseum.

CLICK TO READ. DIAMOND JOHNSON. Diamond Johnson: A Legitimate WNBA Draft Prospect Is Ready To Shine. dark

NORFOLK STATE NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: