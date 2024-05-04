HBCU Legends

Florida A&M University Receives Historic $273 Million Donation For An HBCU, Nearly Doubling Its Current Endowment

Hemp farming specialist and Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust gifts Florida A&M an historic donation.

Kyle T. Mosley

Florida A&M
Florida A&M / Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Florida A&M University received a historic donation during Saturday's commencement exercises. Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami of the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust bestowed a staggering $237 million, marking it as one of the largest single donations ever given to an HBCU institution.  

FAMU Receives Historic Donation
FAMU Receives Historic Donation / Florida A&M University

"To give back to HBCU. At this level, it's important to me," Gregory Geramis said. "To be able to choose for our foundation, to choose a university where our legacy will continue and it will be the most impactful for generations and generations to come. God is the most important thing to our foundation and us."

The donation approximately doubled the size of the Florida A&M Endowment to nearly 400 million. Before today's gift, the endowment was valued at $121 million.  

Florida A&M will use the gift for academics, scholarships, and the athletic department. "We are extremely grateful and ecstatic about this game-changing donation to Florida A&M University," President Dr. Larry Robinson remarked.

"FAMU has become like a family to our trust, our company and to me," Gerami said in a prepared statement.  "Our morals and our mission are in line with FAMU and FAMU's mission.  It's also about making sure that we set FAMU on the path to being the top HBCU in this country."

Gerami founded Batterson Farms Corp. in San Antonio, Texas, with a clear vision of revolutionizing the farming industry through hydroponic farming and hemp bioplastics. The primary goal is to produce fresh, organic products year-round, grown locally by Batterson and farmers who share the same passion for sustainability and innovation.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: