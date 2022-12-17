2022 Celebration Bowl:  A Look at the Game

The 2022 HBCU football season concludes in Atlanta, Georgia, with the MEAC's North Carolina Central Eagles and the SWAC's Jackson State Tigers playing in the 2022 Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl.

From an X's and O's standpoint, both teams sit atop their respective conferences in many statistical categories. Jackson State is ranked number one in total defense and offense, while North Carolina Central is ranked No. 1 in total offense and No. 2 in total defense.

Additionally, both teams have been equipped with great coaches and playmakers. They have received all-conference honors, with both coaches being tabbed as their conferences' Coach of the Year.

The game will be a great contest between two evenly-matched teams, and here is why each team could win and be named Celebration Bowl Champions.

North Carolina Central Eagles; Credit: Summer Washington

North Carolina Central

Right now, Jackson State is favored to win the Celebration Bowl. However, this North Carolina Central team, led by dual-threat quarterback and MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Davius Richard, is not a team to underestimate. Richard has completed 184 of 291 passes for 2,486 yards and 24 touchdowns to six of his targets that rank within the conference's top 20 receivers.

Richards is also a part of a premier backfield that features the MEAC's leading rusher Latrell Collier who has 881 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. In comparison, Richard sits right behind him with 691 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

The backfield is protected by a solid offensive line, including the MEAC Offensive Player of the year, Robert Mitchell. Mitchell has aided in the offense's productivity by having 62 pancake blocks and not allowing a sack in 659 snaps. Jackson State's front seven only allows the opposing team to have 100 yards rushing per game; however, Richard has proven he has a great arm and can be impactful on the ground.

If the offensive line can protect their quarterback and give him time in the pocket, create openings for their backfield and stop Jackson State's pass rush in addition to a slowing down Jackson State's productivity on offense then they will win.

Dec. 3, 2022; Shedeur Sanders at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Jackson State

If you've been covering Jackson State, you know a term used frequently is "dominate," which is precisely what they've done this season. Aside from X's and O's, one of the most important things that will contribute to a Jackson State win will be how they deal with the 'Boulder' in the room. Today marks the final game of the Deion Sanders era at Jackson State before he officially took the coaching job at the University of Colorado.

From a football standpoint, Jackson State is a well-oiled machine with so many different moving parts that contribute to its success. One of the pivotal parts is their quarterback Shedeur Sanders who has thrown for 3,396 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Jackson State will have to come into this game believing that this game is just as important as any other and not underestimate the other team, especially the Eagle defense that has allowed only 19 touchdowns in the red zone and features FCS All-American Khalil Baker, who has 51 tackles (38 solo), four interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Additionally, as previously mentioned, the Eagles have a quarterback who is dual-threat and versatile with a backfield that features the MEAC's No. 1 pass rusher in Latrell Collier.

Jackson State's front seven, which features many first-team players, including Nyles Gaddy, will have to shut down his productivity early because everything starts with Richard.

Both teams participating in the game today are looking for redemption after playing in the Celebration Bowl and losing. Kickoff is at 12:00 PM ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.