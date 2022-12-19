2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl Head Coaches Announced

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) today announced the Head Coaches for the second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will each be represented by its coaching staff. Both teams will have two co-head coaches.

TEMA GAITHER - HAYES & OLIVER

Players from the CIAA and the MEAC will make up TEAM GAITHER. The team is named after legendary Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither.

The coaches for Team Gaither are Richard Hayes, Jr. (Fayetteville State University) and Trei Oliver (North Carolina Central University).

Oliver and the NCCU Eagles defeated Jackson State for the 2022 HBCU Football National Championship title in the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Hayes took Fayetteville State to the Super Regions II NCAA Playoff this season.

TEAM ROBINSON - BERRY & DOOLEY

Players from the SIAC and the SWAC will make up TEAM ROBINSON. The team is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson.

The coaches for Team Robinson are Chennis Berry (Benedict University) and Eric Dooley (Southern University).

Coach Berry guided the Benedict Tigers to an undefeated season and won the 2022 SIAC Championship.

Coach Dooley brought the Southern Jaguars within a game of representing the SWAC in the 2022 Celebration Bowl after losing the Jackson State in the 2022 SWAC Championship game.

“We are proud to have four outstanding coaches who exemplify the spirit, leadership and tradition of HBCU Football,” said NFL QB legend and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder James “Shack” Harris.

“We are very lucky to have quality, well rounded men to lead and coach our All Stars,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.