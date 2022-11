Professional football scout, Coach Steward, analyzed the HBCU draft-eligible talent ahead of the HBCU Legacy Bowl and HBCU Combine. He is reporting the top available HBCU players for version 1 of the HBCU Legends' Watch List.

HBCU LEGENDS WATCH LIST 1.0

MTSU defensive end Jordan Ferguson (9) moves in for a sack of TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis (7) as MTSU defensive tackle Zaylin Wood (7) tries to get to Ellis (7) on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at MTSU's home opener. 52 Mtsu V Tsu Football; Credit:© HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterbacks

Quinton Williams - Howard

Rasean McKay - FAMU

Skylar Perry - UAPB

Draylen Ellis - Tennessee State

Mark Evans II, Willie Roaf Award winner; Credit: Little Rock Touchdown Club

Offensive Line

Mark Evans - UAPB

Robert Lacey - Tennessee State

Colby Byrd - Norfolk State

Rickey Lee III - North Carolina A&T

Anim Dankwah - Howard

Donovan Bearden - Miles College

Eric Dunn - Prairie View A&M

Gary Quarles - Running Back - Alabama A&M; Credit:© Nigel Cook/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Running Backs

Ian Wheeler - Howard

Gary Quarles - Alabama A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) warms up before kickoff for the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Famu V Bcu Warmup041; © Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receivers

Shane Hooks - Jackson State

Dallas Daniels - Jackson State

Shaq Davis - South Carolina State

CJ Bolar - Alcorn State

Xavier Smith - FAMU

Abdual Fatai Ibraham - Alabama A&M

Bethune Cookman University's big tight end Kemari Averett #1 rumbles down field, Saturday September 24, 2022 as the Grambling State defenders give chase at Daytona Stadium. Dtb Bcu Football 1; Credit:© David Tucker / USA TODAY NETWORK

TE

Kemari Averett - Bethune Cookman

JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (45) goes after Southern running back Karl Ligon (19) in Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Tcl Jsu Southern; Credit: © Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebackers

Aubrey Miller Jr. - Jackson State

Monroe Beard - UAPB

Claudin Cherelus - Alcorn

Kavon Pope - Tennessee State

Jason Bryant - Tennessee State

Tarik Cooper - Texas Southern

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers defensive back Shilo Sanders (21) warms up prior to the game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Backs

De'Jahn "Nugget" Warren - Jackson State

John Huggins - Jackson State

Isaiah Bolden - Jackson State

Keyron Kinsler Jr. - Alcorn State

Dylan DeCuire - Prairie View A&M

Keenan Isaac - Alabama State

Shilo Sanders - Jackson State

Brandon Savage - Norfolk State

Alabama State Hornets quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) is sacked by Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land (31) during a game between FAMU and Alabama State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Famu Vs Alabama State 100221 519 Credit:© Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive Lineman