2026 NFL Draft: Morgan State's Erick Hunter Meets 31 of 32 Teams

HOUSTON, Tx. — Erick Hunter is one meeting away from meeting every NFL team. The Morgan State linebacker told HBCU Legends he has met with 31 of the NFL's 32 franchises during the 2026 pre-draft cycle have used his film to answer questions about the MEAC and the level of competition he faced each week.

"Overall, like at this point, I've met with 31 out of 32 teams," Hunter said.

The lone holdout? Well, we know it’s neither the Houston Texans nor the New Orleans Saints, both of which Hunter confirmed are part of his draft process, with at least one coaching-staff meeting already logged.

"Eric meets all of the requirements with regards to what they're [NFL scouts] looking for," Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson told HBCU Legends. "He tested well, if they put him on the board. He'll shine there as well."

LB Erick Hunter | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Erick "E40" Hunter — At A Glance

Position: Linebacker (primary Will, with Mike, edge, and slot reps)

Linebacker (primary Will, with Mike, edge, and slot reps) School: Morgan State Bears

Morgan State Bears Hometown: Prince George's County, Maryland

Prince George's County, Maryland High School: Westlake High School (Waldorf, Md.)

Westlake High School (Waldorf, Md.) College Head Coach: Damon Wilson

Damon Wilson 2025 Stat Line: 102 tackles (MEAC-leading), 14 TFLs, 4 sacks

102 tackles (MEAC-leading), 14 TFLs, 4 sacks Pre-Draft Testing: 4.48 forty-yard dash, 37-inch vertical

4.48 forty-yard dash, 37-inch vertical Honors: Two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, FCS Central All-American

The Showcase Circuit That Changed the Conversation

Hunter's pre-draft events included the FCS Showcase, American Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl, and NFL HBCU Showcase.

Each stop served a purpose, and each one raised the ceiling for Erick Hunter.

"Every game amplified, every event showcase, you could say, amplify what I've been bringing to the table for many years," Hunter said. "[It] is just able to start being brought to the light a little bit more."

The American Bowl turned into the pivot point. That's where NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger broke down Hunter's film, and where scout interest began to convert into repeat conversations with coaches, linebacker rooms, and defensive coordinators over Zoom.

"At the FCS Showcase, the question was, 'Why didn't you transfer up?'" Hunter said. "I think that question dwindled down a bit after the American Bowl."

Erick Hunter | MSU Athletics

Legacy Bowl: "The Experience Was Great"

The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans delivered more than game tape for Hunter — it delivered the full treatment.

"What Doug is doing, has been great," Hunter said, referencing Super Bowl MVP and Legacy Bowl co-founder Doug Williams. "That game and that event continues to get better and better every single year."

Hunter highlighted the career fair, access to NFL scouts, gear, and on-field reps as the bowl's core values for small-school prospects. It was his first trip to New Orleans.

"It was all overall a very good experience. The football aspect was really fun."

Handling the HBCU Question

Small-school HBCU prospects often get asked about the level of competition by NFL front offices. Hunter answered it, but insists it doesn't define his evaluation.

"It hasn't overshadowed the other things that I do well. It hasn't been like the main point."

Hunter's approach to scout feedback, mostly positive, has been consistent.

"I just always want to see what guys are thinking, where did I fit in their know, what their culture is like. I just want guys that's as honest as possible."

Erick Hunter | MSU Athletics

Position Fit: Will Linebacker, Special Teams Priority

Hunter's college tape shows range—Mike, Will, Sam, edge, slot coverage. NFL teams project him primarily as a Will linebacker, where his speed, vertical, and range fit best.

But Hunter is not selling his name to front offices on starter projections. He's selling special teams first.

"The biggest thing, too, is being an immediate contributor on special teams," Hunter said. "That's something that I'm not counting out or looking past. That'll be the biggest one."

The playbook that Hunter keeps in his head: Terrell Davis's rookie special-teams tackle that opened the door to a Hall of Fame career. For a small-school draftee, coverage units are the fastest route onto a 53-man roster.

Erick Hunter at the NFL HBCU Showcase | NFL

The Film Junkie

Ask any coach in Morgan State's defensive staff room, and they'll point to Hunter's chair. It has been warm for four years.

"He's a guy that wears that orange and blue proudly. Erick's a guy that, not only will represent the football program on the field, but also in the community and on campus," Coach Wilson shared.

His in-season routine: finish practice around 11 a.m., eat in the cafeteria, and post up in a coach's office for four to five hours: watching film, eating peanuts, breaking down situational football.

"I really enjoy being the sponge to learning football," Hunter said. "Not just a playbook. Playbooks will come, that's what I do. But more so just understanding time, situation, being aware, your alertness, your processing."

"Everybody can draw it up, but how fast can you draw it up?"

That processing speed is the non-negotiable trait modern NFL linebacker rooms demand. It's also why two MEAC Defensive Player of the Year trophies sit on his mantle.

Morgan State Football | MSU Athletics

Playing for Coach Damon Wilson

Hunter's four-year tenure at Morgan State overlapped with head coach Damon Wilson's rebuild. The Bears posted tough seasons along the way, including multiple last-second losses in 2025, but Hunter credits Wilson for the developmental runway.

"Coach Wilson has been an amazing asset to my game and my college career and experience," Hunter said. "He's not gonna lie on you. He's not gonna lie for you. And that's all I can ask him to do."

In close losses, Hunter says leadership was about resetting the team's "why" when the conference-title goal slipped—the responsibility fell to him as defensive captain.

"Sometimes when your why is specifically just to win the conference, and you don't really feel like that's gonna happen anymore, you kind of got to find a new why," he said. "You got to figure out a way to get us to bind together so we can get a win."

Player Comps: Studying Warner, Building Hunter

Hunter has heard his game compared to D'Meco Ryans and Demario Davis — a pair of All-Pro linebackers whose HBCU and Southern roots mirror his own profile: humble, prepared, professional, stat-sheet-filling.

He studies Fred Warner and the 2025 Chargers' linebacker corps but is focused on building his own ceiling.

"I feel like I'm Eric Hunter. So I'm gonna be my own player comp one day."

Five Instruments, One Faith, Zero Drama

Off the field, Hunter plays five instruments—primarily stand-up bass, plus piano and three percussion instruments from his time in the Morgan State drum line. He plays video games, avoids clubs, and enjoys trying new restaurants.

And he leads with faith and family.

"Biggest thing, man, I'm a man of God," Hunter said. "Heavy on my faith. Grew up in PG County, Maryland, big family guy."

His musical background matters. Multi-instrumentalists often excel in mental-processing categories that NFL linebacker coaches value: pattern recognition, timing, audible adjustment, and recall.

Erick Hunter | MSU Athletics

Advice to the Next HBCU Prospect

Hunter's message to the HBCU and small-school defenders coming up behind him is simple.

"Get on special teams. You're not too good for it," he said. "Take your training serious. This is the most focused you should be in your life. If you want something different, you got to do something different."

The Pitch to NFL Front Offices

Asked to make his own case to the 32 teams he has nearly all met with, Hunter delivered it clean.

"I'm a relentless football player who's very committed. The biggest thing is, I'm a professional. I'm gonna do the little things off the field. You're never going to have to get a phone call in the middle of the night about me."

"I know I have not hit my ceiling yet. Some scouts, some coaches even call it raw. I didn't have all the access to the facilities and nutrition that most guys have coming out of bigger schools. It was hard, but it was fair. I could be an immediate contributor on special teams. I'm very smart, and I'll be able to get on the field early with my brain before the physical aspects even show up on film."

Drafting Erick Hunter

Erick Hunter is not the next Ray Lewis. He's not trying to be.

He is a humble, prepared, film-obsessed linebacker with a 4.48 forty and a 37-inch vertical, 31 team meetings banked, and a knack for game resets when it matters most.

Damon Wilson noted, "It's great to see him receive a lot of rewards and acknowledgments now because the young man has put a lot of work in and I think he's going to have a very successful career at the next level."

That's draftable. That's the pitch. And come late April, the odds are strong that a 32nd team, not just the lone holdout, but the one calling his name, will agree.

Erick Hunter FAQs

Who is Erick Hunter?

Erick "E40" Hunter is a linebacker from Morgan State University. He is a 2026 NFL Draft prospect from Prince George's County, Maryland, and played high school football at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Md.

What are Erick Hunter's 2025 college football statistics?

Hunter led the MEAC with 102 tackles in 2025 and added 14 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as Morgan State's defensive anchor.

What are Erick Hunter's pre-draft testing numbers?

Hunter has tested at a 4.48-second forty-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical jump during the 2026 pre-draft cycle.

How many NFL teams has Erick Hunter met with?

Hunter told HBCU Legends he has met with 31 of the NFL's 32 franchises during the 2026 pre-draft process, including scout meetings at the FCS Showcase, American Bowl, HBCU Legacy Bowl, and NFL HBCU Showcase, as well as Zoom interviews with NFL coaches and coordinators.

Where does Erick Hunter project to play in the NFL?

Hunter projects primarily as a Will linebacker at the NFL level, with NFL teams citing his range, processing speed, and run-stopping ability. He also projects as an immediate special-teams contributor.

What pre-draft showcases did Erick Hunter participate in?

Hunter participated in the FCS Showcase, the American Bowl, the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, and the NFL HBCU Showcase in Virginia.

Which NFL players does Erick Hunter model his game after?

Hunter watches Fred Warner and has studied the Los Angeles Chargers' linebacker corps. He has been compared to D'Meco Ryans and Demario Davis, but says he plans to be his own player comparison.