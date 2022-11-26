49th Annual Bayou Classic Events, Notes, and Facts

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is ready to kickoff for the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

The 48th Annual Bayou Classic was on fire Friday night in Caesars Superdome. The Grambling State University’s World Famed Marching Band and Southern University’s Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls performed in the "Battle of the Bands and Greek Show."

The stadium had a great crowd to witness the two legendary bands and traditional Greek organizations put on exciting shows.

Aug. 27, 2022; 2022 National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium; Houston, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Annual Bayou Classic Parade: 9:00 AM

The Annual Bayou Classic Parade continues this year in traditional, New Orleans fashion with ten floats and more than 40 total units.

Participation by all of the top New Orleans area high school bands including LB Landry High School, St. Augustine High School and their Marching 100, Edna Karr High School, McDonough 35, Sophie B Wright High School and Warren Easton High School.

Route details: Parade begins on Elysian Fields Avenue at N. Peters Street; proceeds down N. Peters St onto Decatur Street; turns right on Canal Street; turns left on St Charles Avenue; turns right on Poydras Street; turns right on Loyola Avenue; parade ends at Duncan Plaza located on Loyola Avenue at Perdido Street.

Bayou Classic Fan Festival: 9:00 AM – Noon

The “Embrace the Culture” Stage is presented by The City of New Orleans, Office of Cultural Economy and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome

NOTE: Clear bag policy for entrance.

The Bayou Classic Fan Fest will include live musical performances to get the crowd warmed up before kick-off. Gates open at 9am and is a free event hosted by Wild Wayne.

Bring the whole family out to enjoy sponsor activations and special giveaways, plus live performances from:

DJ Raj Smoove

Fresh X Reckless

Allie Baby

Krewcial

Denisia

Stone Cold Jzzle

Flagboy Giz

DJ Jubilee

Neno Calvin

The Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands: 11:15 am

Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome

The Bayou Classic Invitational High School Battle of the Bands is sure to add tremendous excitement to the already popular Bayou Classic Fan Fest. This inaugural event will feature six of New Orleans’ top high school marching bands - St. Augustine, L.B. Laundry, Edna Karr,

G.W. Carver, Abramson Sci Academy and McDonough 35, who will compete for an amazing array of music education prizes provided by the Ludwig, a Division of Conn Selmer, as well as trophies. Curtis Akeem, a Ludwig percussionist and social network influencer, known for his Dolla Watson comedic character, will entertain as the celebrity MC.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic, Presented by Procter & Gamble: 1:00 pm (doors open at 11:30 am)

Caesars Superdome

More than 200,000 people come to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic weekend, and 50,000 -60,000 make their way to the Bayou Classic game. The Bayou Classic commemorates historically black colleges and universities, academic achievement, tradition, sportsmanship, marching bands, and friendly competition. The “Classic” is an exhibition of the high standards of academic achievement deeply embedded in the traditions of the two institutions - Grambling State University and Southern University.

Game Highlights:



National Anthem: Chapel Hart

Breakout country music trio, Chapel Hart, is taking country music by storm with their chill inducing, three-part harmonies and powerful message of unity. The Mississippi trio was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country 2021 and the music video for their song “Made For Me” charted at #3 on CMT’s 12 Pack Countdown.

They were given the “Golden Buzzer” of NBC’s American’s Got Talent and came in fifth place in the competition.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Show presented by The Coca-Cola Company

The electrifying halftime show will feature the Grambling State University’s World Famed Marching Band and Southern University’s Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls.

The Bayou Classic ( www.mybayouclassic.com ) features one of America's greatest college sports rivalries, bringing the fans and alumni of Southern University and Grambling State University to New Orleans for a celebration of football, family and the traditions and pageantry surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Proceeds from the annual series of Bayou Classic events provide support to the campuses’ athletic programs and fund scholarships through the SU System Foundation and the GSU Foundation. The 49th Annual Bayou Classic will be played on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is supported by the following organizations:

Presenting Sponsor: Procter & Gamble and its brands, including Crest®, Gain Laundry, Old Spice®, Microban 24®, Febreze®, Cascade, Gain Hand Dish Soap, Aussie, Dawn® Dish Soap, and Next of Us (NOU).

Platinum Partners: AE Touch Technologies; CDW; The Coca-Cola Company; General Motors; The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Office of Culture Recreation & Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser; Wells Fargo Gold Partners: AARP; Boeing; The City of New Orleans, Office of Cultural Economy and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund; Diageo and its brands, Crown Royal, Ciroc, Don Julio and Tanqueray; Hyatt Regency New Orleans; Verizon.

Silver Partners: Aetna; Army ROTC; AT&T; Cricket; Entergy; Gilead; Healthysexual; Hope Credit Union; New Orleans & Company

Bronze Partners: Deloitte; Downtown Development District; HBCU Community Development Action

Coalition; Johnson & Johnson; National Medical Association Region V; Parish of Caddo - Shreveport, Louisiana; Play Ode; United States Coast Guard; US Marine Corps; Wendy’s; Visit Baton Rouge

Partners: NBC Sports; WDSU-TV; Black Voters Matter; Louisiana Department of Health; Louisiana

Highways Safety Commission; Ludwig – a division of Conn Selmer; Special Olympics Louisiana;

Cumulus Media – New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette & Shreveport; Eyes Open Media/Tony Brown; iHeart Media New Orleans; WBOK 1230 AM

Series History: Grambling 24 wins, Southern 24 wins.