After Further Review: Five Takeaways From Florida A&M's Thrilling Victory Over Norfolk State
HOUSTON — After further review, the Florida A&M victory over Norfolk State produced five takeaways for the Rattlers and fans to note as the season progresses. As head coach James Colzie III gave early proof that his decision-making gave FAMU the edge against NSU, the best was naming Daniel Richardson as his signal-caller. Also, could Jamari Gassett be the next electric playmaker at Florida A&M. Plus, the Dark Cloudy Defense began to show dark areas that Colzie must address before facing South Carolina State next weekend at The Bragg!
FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE FLORIDA A&M VICTORY
Daniel Richardson Is Better Than Advertised
The graduate transfer from FAU may have been one of FAMU's best-kept secrets this offseason. Before his HBCU football debut with the Rattlers, how did the college football experts overlook Richardson's 643 completions on 1,055 attempts (60.9%) for 7,392 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions?
Daniel Richardson reminds me of a hybrid between Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, both still in their primes. As Brees, his timing, touch, accuracy, and pocket presence stood out against the Spartans. Richardson's ability to escape the pocket and extend plays was reminiscent of how Wilson would confuse and frustrate defenses to make big plays.
Stat Line: Richardson completed 22 of 30 passes at a 73% completion rate. His 286 yards and three touchdowns may not have been Jeremy Moussa-like. Nevertheless, those three strikes were deadly as a Rattler. It was his eight rushing attempts for 32 yards that were impressive. Why? He knew when to run and held his ground in the pocket, trusting that his offensive line would hold up and his receivers would get open.
*Add Daniel Richardson to the Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List!
Coach Colzie's Staff Outcoached Coach Odum's Staff In Crunch Time
Halftime is about making adjustments. The legendary Coach Eddie Robinson was a master at halftime adjustments, but so was Willie Simmons. The Rattlers' defensive line was beaten in the trenches by a more aggressive Spartans offensive line, but the halftime tweaks won the game for FAMU.
Before intermission, Florida A&M began to take its shots downfield, deploy receivers out of the backfield, and use the tight ends. FAMU has six big plays compared to Norfolk State's three big plays.
"I want to say halftime," Richardson told the ESPN sideline reporter about finding his rhythm. "I just told the guys, man, we gotta calm down. We're going to score that first drive, and that's what we did. I told Gassett, hey, you run that stutter and go. I got you."
Richardson completed a deep 55-yard touchdown pass to Gassett on 2nd and 12. Ultimately, the play gave the Rattlers a 17-14 lead that they never gave back to the Spartans.
Another subtle adjustment was blitzing NSU quarterback Daniels in his first start. When State's OC Jason Phillips abandoned a highly effective rushing attack by asking the young signal-caller to pass, it caused Daniels to make unfamiliar decisions in the pocket.
However, credit the NSU QB one thing: he took the hits but did not force the football into a turnover. Daniels completed 7 of 9 passes at 78% for 142 passing yards and holding a 210.3 quarterback rating.
Jamari Gassett Is The Rattlers Next Superstar
In the vein of Xavier Smith and Marcus Riley, wideout Jamari Gassett is the next big Florida A&M playmaker and game-changer. His eight receptions for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns were excellent, but his ability to separate and find holes in the Spartans secondary was better.
With the 38 yards on two punt returns, Jamari Gassett's 148 all-purpose yards gave the Rattlers the spark they needed while doing it at the right time.
Dark Cloud Defense Has Dark Spots
a. The defensive line had a horrible first half as they surrendered over 200 rushing yards. Still, they buckled down in the second half to yield 227 net rushing yards.
b. The secondary uncharacteristically gave up big plays downfield. At times, All-American defensive back Kendall Bohler was out of position. That being the case, he did rebound his hard hits and recorded seven total tackles, four solo. These are areas that Bohler and the defensive staff will correct going forward.
c. Pass rush came late. We'll leave it here. Jenkins (1), Westmoreland (.5), and Gardner (.5) accounted for the two sacks by the Florida A&M front seven. Expect more during the season.
FAMU Knows How To Win
Winning teams know how to win close games. Regardless of the close score, Coach James Colzie III has his first win as the leader of the Florida A&M Rattlers. Coming out of the gate to win by a margin of one point had many in the Rattlers Nation very happy; they should also be mildly concerned.
The game was closer than Vegas' projected nine-point spread. Moreso, if Norfolk State didn't commit to the unforced errors in their special team unit, we'd be having a much different conversation about the No. 25-ranked FCS team.
In the end, it was the first game. It was a learning game that the Florida A&M faithful should be pleased about retaining Coach Colzie as the team's leader. Mark my words. By the end of the 2024 season, Daniel Richardson and Jamari Gassett may be battling for the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Can Florida A&M take this lesson to extend its winning streak over HBCU football teams against Chennis Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs in their home opener on Saturday, Aug. 31?
We shall see.
OTHER STATS AND FACTS
- FAMU Offense Found Its Groove - 136 first-half yards to 267 second-half yards. 30 first-half rushing yards to 87 second-half rushing yards. 7 first-half first downs to 15 second-half first downs.
- 5 Penalties - Last season, FAMU was the most penalized team in the SWAC but found a way to win the championship. Only five penalties were committed, and the referees should not have called the offsides penalty against Kendall Bohler.
- Rushing - Four Rattlers rushed for 117 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Red Zone - FAMU had four trips into the red zone, the final trip was to run out the clock. Therefore, three trips equated to three scores. Well done.
- Time of Possession Battle - NSU held the football for 31:04 vs. 28:56 for the Rattlers. Still, the Rattlers did have big-play strikes that didn't account for having long sustained drives.
- First Downs - FAMU notched 22 first downs, compared to 15 by the Spartans.
- Turnovers - FAMU had two fumbles, resulting in one turnover. NSU had three fumbles and no turnovers.
- Drops - Only one dropped pass by both teams...unfortunately, that went to FAMU.
- Secondary Concerns - Rattlers' defensive backs allowed Daniels to average 20.3 yards per completion.
- No Forced Turnovers by the Rattlers