HBCU Legends

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious "Quad" Brown IV Intends To Redshirt

Bulldogs quarterback wants to return to The Hill in 2026.

Kyle T. Mosley

Cornelious Brown IV - Alabama A&M Quarterback
Cornelious Brown IV - Alabama A&M Quarterback / AAMU Athletics
In this story:

Alabama A&M QB Cornelious Brown IV Seeks Medical Redshirt After Season-Ending Injury

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious "Quad" Brown IV, who electrified the Bulldogs' offense earlier this season and earned back-to-back SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors, has announced his plans to seek a medical redshirt after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6 against Jackson State.

Brown suffered three torn ligaments from what he considers was an illegal low hit. The signal-caller underwent surgery, and recently communicated his intention to return to "The Hill" next season with a heartfelt message to Bulldog Nation. He thanked fans for their unwavering support and vowed to finish what he started.

Cornelious Brown IV's Announcement

"DEAR BULLDOG NATION,

Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter of the Jackson State game, I suffered an illegal low hit in the pocket that led to three torn ligaments in my ankle, which put me out for the remainder of the season. I underwent surgery and have intentions of obtaining a medical redshirt and returning to The Hill to finish what I started. Thank you for the unwavering support, but for now the job is #ToBeCon10ued #DaChase

He expressed gratitude to fans and supporters for their encouragement throughout his rehab, emphasizing his commitment to returning and finishing what he started at Alabama A&M.

Alabama A&M has keenly felt brown's absence, as the team has managed just one win and recently endured three straight losses following his injury.

Before going down, Brown posted a stellar 64.8% completion rate, passed for 1,080 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception, and added 80 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

Cornelious Brown IV - AAMU Quarterback
Cornelious Brown IV - AAMU Quarterback / AAMU Athletics

His standout play earned multiple accolades, including SWAC Offensive Player of the Week (twice), STATS Perform HBCU National Player of the Week, FCS National Freshman of the Week, BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week, and HBCU Legends' Player of the Week honors.

Coach Sam Shade turned to backup Eric Handley following Brown's injury. Handley has completed 96 of 183 passes (58.9%) for 987 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, demonstrating growth but unable to replicate the success Brown delivered.

Brown's journey, resiliency, and achievements have made him one of the SWAC's most respected signal-callers, and his announcement draws continued hope in the Alabama A&M community for a strong comeback in 2026.

A medical redshirt will allow Brown to preserve his eligibility, rehabilitate fully, and continue his collegiate career next season, as confirmed in his personal statement and multiple reports.

Brown's Accolades - 2025

  • SWAC Offensive Player of the Week
  • STATS Perform HBCU National Player of the Week
  • STATS Perform FCS National Freshman of the Week  
  • BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week
  • HBCU Legends Player of the Week
  • Phi Back HBCU Quarterback of the Week

feed

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football