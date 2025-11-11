Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious "Quad" Brown IV Intends To Redshirt
Alabama A&M QB Cornelious Brown IV Seeks Medical Redshirt After Season-Ending Injury
Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious "Quad" Brown IV, who electrified the Bulldogs' offense earlier this season and earned back-to-back SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors, has announced his plans to seek a medical redshirt after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6 against Jackson State.
Brown suffered three torn ligaments from what he considers was an illegal low hit. The signal-caller underwent surgery, and recently communicated his intention to return to "The Hill" next season with a heartfelt message to Bulldog Nation. He thanked fans for their unwavering support and vowed to finish what he started.
Cornelious Brown IV's Announcement
"DEAR BULLDOG NATION,
Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter of the Jackson State game, I suffered an illegal low hit in the pocket that led to three torn ligaments in my ankle, which put me out for the remainder of the season. I underwent surgery and have intentions of obtaining a medical redshirt and returning to The Hill to finish what I started. Thank you for the unwavering support, but for now the job is #ToBeCon10ued #DaChase
He expressed gratitude to fans and supporters for their encouragement throughout his rehab, emphasizing his commitment to returning and finishing what he started at Alabama A&M.
Alabama A&M has keenly felt brown's absence, as the team has managed just one win and recently endured three straight losses following his injury.
Before going down, Brown posted a stellar 64.8% completion rate, passed for 1,080 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception, and added 80 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground.
His standout play earned multiple accolades, including SWAC Offensive Player of the Week (twice), STATS Perform HBCU National Player of the Week, FCS National Freshman of the Week, BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week, and HBCU Legends' Player of the Week honors.
Coach Sam Shade turned to backup Eric Handley following Brown's injury. Handley has completed 96 of 183 passes (58.9%) for 987 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, demonstrating growth but unable to replicate the success Brown delivered.
Brown's journey, resiliency, and achievements have made him one of the SWAC's most respected signal-callers, and his announcement draws continued hope in the Alabama A&M community for a strong comeback in 2026.
A medical redshirt will allow Brown to preserve his eligibility, rehabilitate fully, and continue his collegiate career next season, as confirmed in his personal statement and multiple reports.
Brown's Accolades - 2025
- SWAC Offensive Player of the Week
- STATS Perform HBCU National Player of the Week
- STATS Perform FCS National Freshman of the Week
- BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week
- HBCU Legends Player of the Week
- Phi Back HBCU Quarterback of the Week