Alabama State Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Reflects On The Passing Of Jacoby Jones At SWAC Football Media Day
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. reflected on the life and passing of HBCU football legend Jacoby Jones. The NFL Champion spent two years with the Hornets football team as their wide receiver coach from 2022-23. Jones and Robinson knew each other from their days growing up in the New Orleans area.
"Jacoby was just a great guy to start off with," Coach Robinson told HBCU Legends. "A person that made everybody smile when he walked into the room."
He continued, "A small story. My dad had a security company and still does. And they would do security at Xavier University where his mom worked. So I remember Jacoby since he was a little kid, like, ten years old. So, lived a great life. He definitely played for his mom and son. Who I know loved a lot and took great care and pride in raising. Definitely somebody we're going to miss, but loved all that he did in his short life of forty years."
The Lane Dragons product entered the NFL with the Houston Texans as the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He had 203 receptions for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Texans, Ravens, Chargers, and Steelers. After playing a season with the Monterrey Steel, he retired from professional football on September 29, 2017.
Jones recorded four punt returns and five kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career. His most memorable kickoff return was in Super Bowl XLVII as the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31. In the then-Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as his family looked on from his hometown, Jones returned the second-half kickoff a game record of 108 yards.
He also posted a 56-yard touchdown reception from Joe Flacco in the second quarter. Altogether, Jones returned five kickoffs for 208 yards, two punt returns for 28 yards, and scored two touchdowns. It is one of a single player's most outstanding offensive totals in a Super Bowl.
A memorial service for Jacoby Jones is pending and will be handled by his family.
PRO PLAYER
Houston Texans (2007–2011)
Baltimore Ravens (2012–2014)
San Diego Chargers (2015)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2015)
Monterrey Steel (2017)
COACH
Lane College (2018–2019) - Wide receivers coach
Calvert Hall College (2020) - Wide receivers coach
Morgan State (2021) - Tight ends coach
Alabama State (2022–2023) - Wide receivers coach
ACHIEVEMENTS
Super Bowl champion (XLVII)
First-team All-Pro (2012)
Pro Bowl (2012)
SIAC Most Valuable Player (2006)
SIAC Offensive Player of the Year (2006)
4× All-SIAC (2003–2006)