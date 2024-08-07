Alabama State Hornets Buzzing With A Compelling Quarterback Showdown
HOUSTON - When Andrew Body transferred from Texas Southern to Alabama State in May, after Dematrius Davis left the Hornets' nest, the expectation was that Body would be the presumptive starting quarterback. Think again, it is HBCU football.
Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. confirmed an "emerging quarterback battle between Eastern Illinois grad transfer Jonah O'Brien and Texas Southern transfer Andrew Body," Montogomery Advertiser columnist Jerry Humphrey III reported.
Robinson says he brought him [Jonah O'Brien] in to compete for a starting job.- Jerry Humphrey III, Mont. Advertiser
"Jonah has done a great job coming in with the right mindset and he's here to compete to be a starter," Robinson said. "I told him I didn't bring him in to be a backup, and I want him to compete to get reps and be the best guy. Whether its him, Body or Zach Sims, however it works out we just want to win football games."
Humphrey observed: "Body and O'Brien looks to be the clear one and two options under center. Both quarterbacks displayed great control over the offense and made some key throws during drills against the defense. At the moment, Body is the clear favorite to start week one."
The battle will be highly contentious. After covering Andrew Body at Texas Southern, this "Ol' Fashion Gun-Slinger Showdown" makes for a compelling story as the Hornets focus on earning their place in Atlanta this December.