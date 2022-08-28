The Alabama State's rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. prophesized restoring order between the SWAC and MEAC, and his team responded with a 23-13 win over Howard.

The Hornets and Bison weathered three lightning delays for over two hours at the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in front of 21,088 in the stands.

Robinson's coaching debut was a tremendous success in the Week 0 contest in HBCU football. The SWARM (Bama State Fans) was buzzing over the win and look forward to a turnaround in the team's 2022 campaign.

"I'm a SWAC guy," Eddie Robinson told reporters. "I wanted to represent the conference well, and it was really big to me. The MEAC has been doing a great job against us. So it was good for us to get a W on the board."

The 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff MVP quarterback Damatrius Davis led the Hornets with 224 yards of total offense. "He surprised me," as Robinson smiled, thinking of his quarterback. "I knew he could do it."

The Auburn transfer passed 17-of-24 times for 187 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and rushed for 37 yards.

The Bison signal-caller Quinton Williams struggled against a stingy Hornets defense. Williams threw 17-of-32 passes for 147 yards and an interception on the night. Wide receiver Richie Ilarraza was a bright spot for Larry Scott's offense with seven receptions.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER SCORING

FIRST-QUARTER ACTION

Howard booted a field goal from placekicker West with 10:31 in the first quarter to lead 3-0. (Drive: 12 plays, 51 yards, 4:29)

The Hornets responded with a Howell 3-yard touchdown. However, the two-point attempt failed for Alabama State to lead 6-3 at the 3:48 mark in the quarter.

SECOND-QUARTER ACTION

Hornets QB Davis connected with WR Scott for an 11-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 13-3 at 12:22 in the 2nd quarter. (Drive: 7 plays, 77 yards, 3:35)

Howard would ground out a long drive and settled for a 28-yard West field goal to creep closer, 13-6. (Drive 18 plays, 72 yards, 7:28)

HALFTIME SCORE

Alabama State 13, Bison 6

THIRD-QUARTER ACTION

After a 61-yard pass play, Alabama State recorded the only points in the quarter off a 21-yard rushing touchdown from Jacory Merritt to increase its lead over Howard by 7 points, 20-6. (Drive: 9 plays, 99 yards, 5:18)

FOURTH-QUARTER ACTION

Howard quickly answered with a five-yard touchdown run from Hunter, still behind 20-13 with 10:01 on the clock. (Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 1:48)

The Hornets had the game's final scoring drive with an Eichner 29-yard field goal at 3:29 remaining in the contest, 23-13. (Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 6:32)

RECORDS SET

The 4:40-hour contest was the longest in the history of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff. Alabama State's 99-yard drive in the third quarter was the longest in the series' history.

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Howard

QB Quinton Williams: 17/32, 141 yards, 1 INT

RB Kasey Hawthorne: 4 rushes, 39 yards

RB Jarret Hunter: 10 rushes, 32 yards, 1 TD

WR Richie Ilarraza: 7 receptions, 36 yards

LB Jevin Jackson: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 blocked punt, 1 recovery

Alabama State

QB Dematrius Davis: 16/23, 184 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 rushes, 37 yards

QB Myles Crawley: 1/1, 61 yards

RB Jacory Merritt: 15 rushes, 55 yards, 1 TD

RB Ja'Won Howell: 4 rushes, 11 yards, 1 TD

WR Swerve Strickland: 4 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD

P Aubrey Grace: 3 punts, 126 yards, 42 yards per punt

TURNOVERS

Howard: 1 (interception)

Alabama State: 2 (fumble, interception)

TIME OF POSSESSION

Howard - 30:41

Alabama State - 29:19

SERIES RECORD

MEAC -11, SWAC - 5

Alabama State (1-0, 0-0 SWAC) will play Miles College at the Labor Day Classic in Montgomery, AL, on Sept. 3.

Howard (0-1, 0-0 MEAC) will participate in another road game to face the other "HU" Hampton Pirates (0-0, 0-0 CAA). "The Battle of the Real HU" will take place at Hampton on Sept. 3.