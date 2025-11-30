HBCU Legends

Albany State Beats Benedict, Punches Ticket To NCAA Division II Quarterfinals

Golden Rams secure first 12-win season and third victory over Benedict as they prepare to host Newberry.

Kyle T. Mosley

Albany State Defeats Benedict
Albany State Defeats Benedict / SIAC

Albany State advanced to the third round of the 2025 NCAA Division II Super Region II playoffs after defeating Benedict 14-12 on Saturday. The Golden Rams will host Newberry College in the NCAA quarterfinals at 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Albany State University Coliseum.

The win marked the first 12-win season in program history and the Golden Rams' third victory over Benedict this year.

Quarterback Isaiah Knowles completed 19 of 29 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown as Albany State navigated a defensive battle with the Tigers. The ASU backfield of Tiant Wyche (44 yards), Roderick McCrary (39 yards), and Knowles (60 yards) helped the Golden Rams outgain Benedict 157 to 153 on the ground.

Albany State opened the scoring with a four-play, 67-yard drive, capped by Knowles' 41-yard touchdown pass to Jamill Williams for a 7-0 lead.

Two field goals by Benedict's Zane Spires — from 43 and 30 yards — cut the margin to 7-6 at halftime.

The Golden Rams extended their lead to 14-6 late in the fourth quarter when Knowles scored on a 1-yard run to cap a seven-play, 89-yard drive with 7:41 remaining.

Benedict responded with a 9-yard touchdown run by David Smith, trimming the lead to 14-12. Albany State stopped the Tigers' two-point attempt with 3:49 left.

The Golden Rams ran out the clock to secure their second playoff win of the postseason.

Albany State's defense smothered Benedict quarterbacks Jackson Jensen and Darius Ocean, holding them to a combined 8-of-27 passing for 46 yards with no touchdowns.

Smith rushed 12 times for 74 yards and a score for the Tigers.

Adin Henningham led the Golden Rams with eight tackles. Luke Rose added 7, while Andrew Ruffin and Tyquan Glenn each recorded 5.

Benedict's defense kept the game close, sacking Knowles six times.

Omari Terry posted 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.

Isaiah Stephens added 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

On special teams, Benedict punted eight times for 316 yards, with five landing inside the 20. Albany State punted seven times for 232 yards. Benedict kicker Zane Spires accounted for all 12 of the Tigers' points, while Logan Karwacki handled four kickoffs for 186 yards. ASU kicker Kyle Wright had three kickoffs for 158 yards.

Up Next

The Albany State Golden Rams (12-1, 9-0 SIAC) continue their postseason journey next week as they prepare to host Newberry College Wolves (11-1) in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 6. The Wolves won against No. 9-ranked West Florida, 24-17, in their NCAA Division II regional final game.  

The Golden Rams defense will have a tough task as they will face Newberry's quarterback, Reed Charpia, who threw for 416 yards and two touchdowns against West Florida.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football