Albany State Beats Benedict, Punches Ticket To NCAA Division II Quarterfinals
Albany State advanced to the third round of the 2025 NCAA Division II Super Region II playoffs after defeating Benedict 14-12 on Saturday. The Golden Rams will host Newberry College in the NCAA quarterfinals at 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Albany State University Coliseum.
The win marked the first 12-win season in program history and the Golden Rams' third victory over Benedict this year.
Quarterback Isaiah Knowles completed 19 of 29 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown as Albany State navigated a defensive battle with the Tigers. The ASU backfield of Tiant Wyche (44 yards), Roderick McCrary (39 yards), and Knowles (60 yards) helped the Golden Rams outgain Benedict 157 to 153 on the ground.
Albany State opened the scoring with a four-play, 67-yard drive, capped by Knowles' 41-yard touchdown pass to Jamill Williams for a 7-0 lead.
Two field goals by Benedict's Zane Spires — from 43 and 30 yards — cut the margin to 7-6 at halftime.
The Golden Rams extended their lead to 14-6 late in the fourth quarter when Knowles scored on a 1-yard run to cap a seven-play, 89-yard drive with 7:41 remaining.
Benedict responded with a 9-yard touchdown run by David Smith, trimming the lead to 14-12. Albany State stopped the Tigers' two-point attempt with 3:49 left.
The Golden Rams ran out the clock to secure their second playoff win of the postseason.
Albany State's defense smothered Benedict quarterbacks Jackson Jensen and Darius Ocean, holding them to a combined 8-of-27 passing for 46 yards with no touchdowns.
Smith rushed 12 times for 74 yards and a score for the Tigers.
Adin Henningham led the Golden Rams with eight tackles. Luke Rose added 7, while Andrew Ruffin and Tyquan Glenn each recorded 5.
Benedict's defense kept the game close, sacking Knowles six times.
Omari Terry posted 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.
Isaiah Stephens added 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.
On special teams, Benedict punted eight times for 316 yards, with five landing inside the 20. Albany State punted seven times for 232 yards. Benedict kicker Zane Spires accounted for all 12 of the Tigers' points, while Logan Karwacki handled four kickoffs for 186 yards. ASU kicker Kyle Wright had three kickoffs for 158 yards.
Up Next
The Albany State Golden Rams (12-1, 9-0 SIAC) continue their postseason journey next week as they prepare to host Newberry College Wolves (11-1) in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 6. The Wolves won against No. 9-ranked West Florida, 24-17, in their NCAA Division II regional final game.
The Golden Rams defense will have a tough task as they will face Newberry's quarterback, Reed Charpia, who threw for 416 yards and two touchdowns against West Florida.