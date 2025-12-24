Albany State Selects David Bowser To Lead Golden Rams Football

David Bowser will become the new head coach of the Albany State Golden Rams football team. He is leaving the Golden Bulls at Johnson C. Smith to replace Quinn Gray Sr., who departed to become the head coach at his alma mater, Florida A&M University.

Wednesday’s announcement from Albany State University President, Dr. Robert Scott, and Director of Athletics, Dr. Kristene Kelly, confirmed the appointment of David Bowser, with hopes for “continuing the momentum of one of Division II's most competitive football programs.”

"I want to thank President Dr. Robert Scott, Director of Athletics, Dr. Kristene Kelly, and the entire administration at Albany State University for the trust and confidence they've placed in me to lead this great football program," Bowser said. "I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy and tradition of this first-class institution and its outstanding football program."

Dr. Scott stated, "Albany State football has experienced tremendous momentum, and our focus is on sustaining that success while continuing to grow as an institution. Coach Bowser brings the leadership, experience, and vision necessary to guide this program forward in alignment with the University's goals for growth, accountability, and excellence."

ABOUT COACH BOWSER

Bowser brings more than two decades of experience in collegiate athletics as a coach, administrator, and program builder at the NCAA Division II level.

Most recently, Bowser served as Special Assistant to the Head Football Coach, Director of Player Personnel, and Linebackers Coach at Johnson C. Smith University, where he played a key role in the program's historic success. The Golden Bulls captured the CIAA Football Championship for the first time in more than five decades, marking a significant milestone for the program.

In his role, Bowser supported roster management and recruiting strategy, oversaw key operational functions, and coached linebackers while collaborating across campus to support academic accountability, compliance, and day-to-day football operations.

"As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, it was important for us to identify a leader prepared to operate as a true CEO of the program in today's college athletics environment," Dr. Kelly remarked. "Coach Bowser has demonstrated success operating within that change, navigating Division II football through roster management, multiple recruiting pathways, academic accountability, and the realities of the transfer portal."

In addition to the conference championship, Bowser was part of a program that earned a notable non-conference victory over Valdosta State, underscoring his experience competing successfully against nationally recognized Division II opponents.

Prior to Johnson C. Smith, Bowser served as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Saint Augustine's University, where he led the department through a period of significant operational change. During his tenure, he oversaw twelve NCAA Division II programs, managed athletic budgets, led fundraising efforts, strengthened compliance structures, and implemented staff evaluation and accountability systems. As head football coach, he rebuilt the program's roster, emphasized academic progress, and generated external support through targeted fundraising initiatives.

Bowser spent nearly two decades at Fayetteville State University, serving as Associate Head Football Coach and linebackers coach, where he was part of multiple CIAA championship teams and helped develop student-athletes who advanced to professional football careers.

Dr. Kelly added, "His recent experience within championship-caliber Division II programs reflects a clear understanding of what it takes to win at this level while building a sustainable model for long-term success and continuity at Albany State."

A former student-athlete at North Carolina State University, Bowser earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from NC State and a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership. He is widely respected for his ability to balance competitive excellence with academic accountability and program sustainability.

With the transition underway, Bowser will focus on relationship-building, program assessment, and preparations for the spring. Due to the upcoming winter break, a full introductory press conference and community welcome will be held in January.

Bowser will officially begin his duties as Head Football Coach on January 5, pending completion of standard university processes. Coach Anthony Kelly will continue to serve in an interim capacity until that time.