Amazon Becomes The Magic City Classic's New Title Sponsor
Amazon has become the new title sponsor of the Magic City Classic, the premier HBCU football rivalry between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. The event will now be officially named the Amazon Magic City Classic, presented by Coca-Cola.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amazon as the new title sponsor of the Magic City Classic," Perren King, Executive Director of the Magic City Classic, said. "This partnership represents a shared commitment to education, diversity, and economic growth in our community. We look forward to working with Amazon to elevate the Classic experience for our fans and the broader HBCU family."
The new partnership will enhance fan experiences and promote community initiatives between Alabama State and Alabama A&M fanbases.
Event Significance and History
The Magic City Classic, held annually at Birmingham's Legion Field since 1940, is the largest HBCU football game in the U.S., drawing over 60,000 attendees and generating nearly $25 million in economic impact for the region.
The rivalry began in 1924, with Alabama A&M leading the all-time series 44–42–3 as of 2024. Beyond football, the weeklong celebrations include a parade, tailgate parties, and the iconic "Battle of the Bands" halftime show.
Amazon's Sponsorship Vision
Amazon's involvement reflects its growing commitment to sports sponsorships that promote diversity and engage the community.
"Through this partnership with the Magic City Classic, we're celebrating HBCUs as a legacy of excellence while investing in tomorrow's leaders. This historic game isn't just about football—it's about community, opportunity, and the endless possibilities that arise when tradition meets innovation," said Donetta Houser-Sly, HR Director, Amazon North America People Experience & Technology.
Broader Strategic Context
This move aligns with Amazon's recent investments in sports, such as its NWSL retail partnership, UEFA Women's Football sponsorship, and live sports streaming expansions.
By associating with high-profile events like the Magic City Classic, Amazon aims to strengthen its brand presence while supporting underrepresented communities.
The 2025 Amazon Magic City Classic will kick off on Oct. 25 at Legion Field.