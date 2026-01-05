Andrew Body Accepts HBCU National Player Of The Year Award, Where Will He Land?

HOUSTON - Days after the NCAA transfer portal officially opened, Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body stood on a national stage in FCS football, accepting the 2025 HBCU National Player of the Year Award at the FCS Stats Perform Awards Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

Body’s appearance at the event capped a season that earned him nearly every major individual honor available in HBCU football. Shortly after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, the Hornets’ signal-caller explained his mindset to HBCU Legends.

“It’s time to take it to the next level,” Body said.

There is little debate about what Body brings to the table. He possesses the arm talent, decision-making, leadership, and poise to elevate a Power Four or FCS championship contender. The question now is not whether he can help a program—but which system best fits his skill set for his final year of eligibility.

For now, Body is keeping his options open. While interest is expected to be significant, no commitment has been announced.

“I’m going to take my time,” Body said, emphasizing that the decision must be the right one.

The Importance of Recognizing HBCU Excellence

Saturday marked just the second time the FCS Awards presented the HBCU National Player of the Year Award. Last season, the honor went to South Carolina State standout Eric Phoenix. This year, Body added the trophy to a growing collection that includes SWAC Player of the Year, BOXTOROW honors, HBCU Legends recognition, and several other national accolades.

The award exists within a broader FCS ecosystem that frequently invokes HBCU legacy, yet often lacks proportional representation. Five of the most prestigious FCS honors are named after HBCU icons:

Eddie Robinson Award - FCS Coach of the Year

- FCS Coach of the Year Doris Robinson Award (Coach Robinson’s Wife) - Top FCS Student-Athlete of the Year

- Top FCS Student-Athlete of the Year Walter Payton Award - National Offensive Player of the Year

- National Offensive Player of the Year Buck Buchanan Award - National Defensive Player of the Year

- National Defensive Player of the Year Jerry Rice Award - National Freshman of the Year

Despite those names, HBCU representation on the national selection committee remains limited—making the creation of an HBCU-specific national honor both necessary and overdue.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) rolls out of the pocket during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 38-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dominance Despite Adversity

Body appeared in eight games during the 2024 season before re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in a physical matchup against Prairie View A&M at Panther Stadium. As a precaution, he was sidelined for Alabama State’s final four contests.

Even with the shortened season, voters across the country viewed his body of work as unmatched among HBCU athletes on either side of the ball.

Body finished the year throwing for 1,770 yards, accounting for 20 total touchdowns, and throwing just one interception, while guiding Alabama State to its best season since 2000.

With the transfer portal and NIL landscape evolving rapidly, his résumé positions him as a potential candidate for a significant NIL opportunity at the Power Four level.

Why the Award Matters

Craig Haley of The Analyst said the HBCU National Player of the Year Award was created out of necessity. While HBCUs represent roughly 20 percent of the FCS, their athletes have long been underrepresented in national award conversations.

“HBCU football is as much a destination as it is a game,” Haley said.

He pointed to cultural cornerstones such as the Celebration Bowl, which has drawn nearly three million viewers, and the Magic City Classic, which consistently attracts crowds exceeding 60,000. Jackson State, he added, reclaimed the top FCS attendance ranking in 2025, a position the Tigers have held for much of the past decade.

The award serves as a corrective lens—one that values elite performance, cultural relevance, and institutional impact alongside traditional statistics.

“People are paying attention,” Haley said, citing increased media coverage, fan engagement, and national investment in HBCU programs.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) rolls out against UAB during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Body’s Road to the Award

Body’s journey was anything but linear. During the awards program, he reflected on overcoming three season-ending injuries over the course of his career.

His advice to athletes facing similar adversity was direct and grounded.

“Just keep going,” Body said. “Fall in love with the process. Take it one day at a time.”

Faith, patience, and daily discipline, he explained, were essential to both his recovery and growth as a leader.

Impact Beyond the Field

Body’s influence extends far beyond Saturdays. Through his annual “Chosen One Flight Academy” youth camp at his former high school, he has remained deeply connected to his community.

“It’s bigger than me,” Body said. “I got a whole city behind me, a whole state.”

Seeing former classmates—and their younger siblings—participate in the camp created a full-circle moment, reinforcing the responsibility that comes with visibility and leadership.

He also credited the impact of HBCU icons and modern trailblazers such as Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders, and Michael Vick for helping elevate the profile of Black college football.

“It’s beautiful to see the turnaround,” Body said. “And to be a part of it at Alabama State means everything.”

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) warms up before the Turkey Day Classic on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 27, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HBCU Football Is a Culture-Forward Conversation

Andrew Body’s recognition represents more than individual excellence. It reflects an ecosystem reclaiming its narrative—one rooted in tradition, resilience, and cultural pride.

As HBCU football continues to thrive on and off the field, honors like the HBCU National Player of the Year Award reaffirm what the community has always known: the talent was never missing.

Now, the rest of the nation is finally paying attention.