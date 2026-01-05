Andrew Body Accepts HBCU National Player Of The Year Award, Where Will He Land?
HOUSTON - Days after the NCAA transfer portal officially opened, Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body stood on a national stage in FCS football, accepting the 2025 HBCU National Player of the Year Award at the FCS Stats Perform Awards Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.
Body’s appearance at the event capped a season that earned him nearly every major individual honor available in HBCU football. Shortly after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, the Hornets’ signal-caller explained his mindset to HBCU Legends.
“It’s time to take it to the next level,” Body said.
There is little debate about what Body brings to the table. He possesses the arm talent, decision-making, leadership, and poise to elevate a Power Four or FCS championship contender. The question now is not whether he can help a program—but which system best fits his skill set for his final year of eligibility.
For now, Body is keeping his options open. While interest is expected to be significant, no commitment has been announced.
“I’m going to take my time,” Body said, emphasizing that the decision must be the right one.
The Importance of Recognizing HBCU Excellence
Saturday marked just the second time the FCS Awards presented the HBCU National Player of the Year Award. Last season, the honor went to South Carolina State standout Eric Phoenix. This year, Body added the trophy to a growing collection that includes SWAC Player of the Year, BOXTOROW honors, HBCU Legends recognition, and several other national accolades.
The award exists within a broader FCS ecosystem that frequently invokes HBCU legacy, yet often lacks proportional representation. Five of the most prestigious FCS honors are named after HBCU icons:
- Eddie Robinson Award - FCS Coach of the Year
- Doris Robinson Award (Coach Robinson’s Wife) - Top FCS Student-Athlete of the Year
- Walter Payton Award - National Offensive Player of the Year
- Buck Buchanan Award - National Defensive Player of the Year
- Jerry Rice Award - National Freshman of the Year
Despite those names, HBCU representation on the national selection committee remains limited—making the creation of an HBCU-specific national honor both necessary and overdue.
Dominance Despite Adversity
Body appeared in eight games during the 2024 season before re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in a physical matchup against Prairie View A&M at Panther Stadium. As a precaution, he was sidelined for Alabama State’s final four contests.
Even with the shortened season, voters across the country viewed his body of work as unmatched among HBCU athletes on either side of the ball.
Body finished the year throwing for 1,770 yards, accounting for 20 total touchdowns, and throwing just one interception, while guiding Alabama State to its best season since 2000.
With the transfer portal and NIL landscape evolving rapidly, his résumé positions him as a potential candidate for a significant NIL opportunity at the Power Four level.
Why the Award Matters
Craig Haley of The Analyst said the HBCU National Player of the Year Award was created out of necessity. While HBCUs represent roughly 20 percent of the FCS, their athletes have long been underrepresented in national award conversations.
“HBCU football is as much a destination as it is a game,” Haley said.
He pointed to cultural cornerstones such as the Celebration Bowl, which has drawn nearly three million viewers, and the Magic City Classic, which consistently attracts crowds exceeding 60,000. Jackson State, he added, reclaimed the top FCS attendance ranking in 2025, a position the Tigers have held for much of the past decade.
The award serves as a corrective lens—one that values elite performance, cultural relevance, and institutional impact alongside traditional statistics.
“People are paying attention,” Haley said, citing increased media coverage, fan engagement, and national investment in HBCU programs.
Andrew Body’s Road to the Award
Body’s journey was anything but linear. During the awards program, he reflected on overcoming three season-ending injuries over the course of his career.
His advice to athletes facing similar adversity was direct and grounded.
“Just keep going,” Body said. “Fall in love with the process. Take it one day at a time.”
Faith, patience, and daily discipline, he explained, were essential to both his recovery and growth as a leader.
Impact Beyond the Field
Body’s influence extends far beyond Saturdays. Through his annual “Chosen One Flight Academy” youth camp at his former high school, he has remained deeply connected to his community.
“It’s bigger than me,” Body said. “I got a whole city behind me, a whole state.”
Seeing former classmates—and their younger siblings—participate in the camp created a full-circle moment, reinforcing the responsibility that comes with visibility and leadership.
He also credited the impact of HBCU icons and modern trailblazers such as Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders, and Michael Vick for helping elevate the profile of Black college football.
“It’s beautiful to see the turnaround,” Body said. “And to be a part of it at Alabama State means everything.”
HBCU Football Is a Culture-Forward Conversation
Andrew Body’s recognition represents more than individual excellence. It reflects an ecosystem reclaiming its narrative—one rooted in tradition, resilience, and cultural pride.
As HBCU football continues to thrive on and off the field, honors like the HBCU National Player of the Year Award reaffirm what the community has always known: the talent was never missing.
Now, the rest of the nation is finally paying attention.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow hbculegends