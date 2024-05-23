Andrew Body Is A 'Natural Leader' On And Off The Field For Eddie Robinson Jr And The Hornets Football Team
Andrew Body, the seasoned quarterback of the SWAC, is embarking on a new chapter in his football journey. After a successful stint at Texas Southern, he's now making his mark at Alabama State, led by head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.
This transition showcases his adaptability and commitment to the game. The former SWAC Newcomer of the Year has transformed his physique, adding extra muscle to his frame, and has stepped up as a leader for the Hornets on and off the playing field.
At the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic Press Conference, Coach Robinson Jr. sang the praises of his new field general, Mr. Body. "We both have new signal callers, and we all understand the importance of the quarterback position," Robinson told the media. "Andrew Body is a kid that transferred from Texas Southern University. So he definitely has some familiarity within the conference, and we played against him, so we know what he can do."
As a rookie head coach, Robinson and the Hornets defeated Body and the Texas Southern Tigers, 16-13, in Houston on Oct. 1, 2022. Body completed 9 of 19 passes for 95 yards and an interception. Still, as a dual-threat option, he had ten rushes for 59 yards and one touchdown on the night.
"He's progressing really well," Coach Robinson replied to an HBCU Legends inquiry on Body. "I think the biggest thing about him is he's a great person. He's just a super high-character kid. I told him he'd probably be in politics at some point because of the way he genuinely and naturally gets along with everybody in the room. So he brings the whole team together. He's probably brought most of the people around the campus together, so he's just a natural leader off the field. And I think that'll transcend him being a good player on the field."
If you've ever met Andrew Body, you'll agree with Coach Robinson's analysis. His smile, personality, and leadership are infectious traits to have in your starting quarterback. Similar to how Doug Williams was during his Grambling heyday. He's the top guy for the Hornets, and the team knows it.
During his tenure at Texas Southern, Andrew has left a notable mark. He completed an impressive 304 of 537 passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a passer efficiency of 132.54. While showcasing his versatility, Andrew Body rushed 236 times for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns under former head coach Clarence McKinney.
The Tigers' quarterback completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions during a disappointing 37-34 OT loss against Prairie View A&M in their annual Labor Day Classic showdown.
Andrew Body was less than 100%. His shoulder injury from the end of the 2022 season against Alabama A&M had not completely healed. After consultation with his family, he medical redshirted. Amid the offseason decisions, he hit a "reset," decided to start for another program, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and joined the Alabama State Hornets.
"We're trying to get all these individuals to bond together as a team, and that quarterback position is very important. So we feel like Andrew Body on the field can make plays. But also, off the field, he's just a great person. So we're just trying to bring in high-character individuals into the program, go out there, compete, and start winning football games. But we're looking forward to getting them going. And over the summer, he'll be one of those guys who's going to lead the team."
North Carolina Central will face Alabama State University in the 2024 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 1.