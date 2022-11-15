Andrew Body, Teammates Battled Week-Long Illnesses Before Dismantling Grambling

HOUSTON, TX - You could tell Andrew Body wasn't quite himself during warmups. Gone were the smiles and playful banter. He was quiet, focused, and kept it all together for his teammates.

Stars are born through conflict. Usually, we watch them persevere through adversity, carry their teammates, and lead the team to victory. On Saturday, Number 1's situation may not have been Michael Jordan's flu game in the 1997 NBA Finals, but it was remarkable.

Texas Southern QB Andrew Body in pregame warmups before meeting Grambling State at PNC Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Andrew knew his team needed him on the field for Texas Southern to have a chance against the G-Men. Few knew of his week-long illness. Angie Body told HBCU Legends it was an upper respiratory infection; Andrew confirmed in the postgame press conference that it wasn't the flu nor COVID-19.

Andrew noted, "I probably had about eight cans. I don't even know what it was called. Progresso or something."

Body, linebacker Tarik Cooper, and several additional Texas Southern players battled through illnesses in a dominant 41-7 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

"This kid has been a leader since the day he stepped on campus," Coach McKinney commented. "He's been the leader of this team. You guys just witness him have a really good game. But all week, this kid missed practice because he was sick."

The TSU win ended eight-straight losses versus the GSU.

After last week's disappointing loss to Jackson State, Coach McKinney unleashed a Tigers lethal offensive and brutal defensive attack on the hapless Grambling team.

Texas Southern owned the game from the start and kept Grambling from threatening after the early 7-7 tie. Scoring 34 unanswered points in a variety of ways were the difference.

Andrew Body tossed for 190 yards and two touchdowns to Bennett and Achane, while Owens, Harris, and Ford scored on the ground. Isaiah Hamilton skied high to grab a 12-yard pick-six from Quater Hawkins's errant throw.

Texas Southern has won three victories over the alleged SWAC big dawgs in Southern, Alcorn State, and Grambling.

Coach Clarence McKinney's team sits at 5-5, and they're on the verge of posting Texas Southern's first winning record since 2010. That 9-3 team won the SWAC Championship under former head coach Johnnie Cole.