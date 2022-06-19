Skip to main content

Black College Football Hall of Fame Enshrines Seven HBCU Legends in 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame enshrines seven HBCU legends for its Class of 2022.

Seven HBCU legends were selected from 29 Finalists by the ten BCFHOF Selection Committee members to become the Black College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2022," BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams said. "These men should feel proud of this honor. They have been voted some of the best to ever play, coach, or contribute to football at a Historically Black College & University."

Black College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 20222 copy

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 

  1. Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), 
  2. Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), 
  3. John "Big Train" Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941), 
  4. Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), 
  5. Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University), 
  6. William "Billy" Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College, and Prairie View A&M University) 
  7. Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University).

About the BCFHOF Class of 2022

New England Patriots tight end Ben Coates (87)

BEN COATES (Player)

Tight End … Livingstone College (1987-1990) … Finished his college career with 103 receptions, 1,268 yards and 18 touchdowns … Selected by the New England Patriots in the 1991 NFL Draft … New England Patriots (1991-1999 ) … Five-time Pro Bowler … Two-time All-Pro … Baltimore Ravens (2000) … Super Bowl XXXV Champion … Born August 16, 1969.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver

DONALD DRIVER (Player)

Wide Receiver … Alcorn State University (1995-1998 ) … Finished his college career with 88 receptions for 1,993 yards … Five-time “Athlete of the Year” … Selected by the Green Bay Packers 7th round of the 1999 NFL Draft … Green Bay Packers (1999 - 2012) Four-time Pro Bowler … Super Bowl XLV Champion … Green Bay Packers franchise leader for receptions and yards … Born February 2, 1975.

JOHN “BIG TRAIN” MOODY (Player)

Running Back … Morris Brown College … Black College National Champion (1940) … Moody accumulated 290 total points and set a record for black college football players which stood until 1948 … All-American … Born 1917 … Died 1995.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dallas Cowboys guard Nate Newton (61)

NATE NEWTON (Player)

Offensive Lineman … Florida A&M University (1979-1982 ) … All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tackle (1980) … Washington Football Team (1983) … Tampa Bay Bandits (1984-1985) … Dallas Cowboys (1986-1998) … Six-time Pro Bowler (1992-1996 , 1998) … Two-time All-Pro … Carolina Panthers (1999) … Born December 20, 1961.

Welcome_Nance

ROSCOE NANCE (Contributor)

The Clarion Ledger's first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) reporter, the paper's first black sportswriter and a journalist later known around the country as the dean of black college sportswriters 1978–1985 … USA Today Sports Writer 1986-2007 … Founding Member of and President of the SWAC Alumni Association … Born December 8, 1948 … Died January 9, 2020.

WILLIAM “BILLY” NICKS (Coach)

Coach … Morris Brown College 1930-1935, 1937-1939, 1941-1942; Prairie View A&M University 1945-1957 and 1952-1965 … His record at Morris Brown was 65–21–13 … His 1941 team was named "Black College National Champions" by Pittsburgh Courier … His career record at Prairie View A&M University was 126–36–8, the winningest coach in school history … Nicks led the Panthers to five black college national titles and six Southwestern Athletic Conference titles … Born August 2, 1905 … Died November 2, 1999.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Sammy White

SAMMY WHITE (Player)

Wide Receiver … Grambling State University (1972-1975 ) … First-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection (1973) and (1975). As a senior, White caught 37 passes for 802 yards and 17 touchdowns… Selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft … Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the YearUPI NFL-NFC Rookie of the Year award … Two-time Pro Bowl selection in 1976 and 1977… Minnesota Vikings (1976–1985)… 128 career games, 393 receptions, 6,400 receiving yards, and 50 touchdowns.… Born March 16, 1954. 

The Class of 2022's induction ceremony was held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, June 18.

Rayquan Smith
Norfolk State University

What's Next for 'King of NIL' Norfolk State's Rayquan Smith?

By Kyle T. Mosley18 hours ago
YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px
Football

Emmitt Smith and IHOP Partner for Father's Day, First-Ever Loyalty Program

By Kyle T. Mosley22 hours ago
NFL Shield
Football

HistoryMakers Collaborates with NFL, NFL Films

By HBCU LegendsJun 16, 2022
USATSI_16937071_168388561_lowres
Football

Albany State's Grover Stewart Named NFLPA's 2022 Black College Football Player Pro of the Year

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 16, 2022
Inside the Sports Lab
Football

Dr. Cavil's 2022 HBCU Preseason Football Rankings

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 15, 2022
2022 TOP 5 MOST-POWERFUL HBCU COACHES
Football

HBCU Football's Top-10 Most Powerful Head Coaches in 2022

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 14, 2022
Emmitt and Deion
Football

Emmitt Smith is 'Not Surprised' by Deion Sanders' Rapid Rise in HBCU Football

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 14, 2022
IMG_1127 2
Football

Cameron Sigur Earns an HBCU Football Opportunity at FAMU

By James B. Ewers Jr, Ed.D.Jun 13, 2022