Beyoncé Performs With Texas Southern's Marching Band At Halftime Of NFL Game
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter made a grand return to her hometown, Houston, with a captivating halftime performance at the Baltimore Ravens versus Houston Texans game on Christmas Day.
Her performance was a unique blend of country music, Houston, and HBCU culture, making it memorable. She even featured the Houston low-riders that Hip Hop artists like Slim Thug have popularized in the city's Hip Hop community.
The legendary pop star also brought a touch of HBCU culture to the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. She enlisted the support of the Texas Southern Ocean of Soul Marching Band and auxiliary teams, creating a performance that celebrated diversity and inclusivity.
Under the direction of Dr. Brian Simmons, the marching Ocean of Soul took center stage with Beyoncé. The Drum Majors and the Motion of the Ocean dance team, all part of the 'Country Carter' show, added their unique flair to the performance, making it a visual and auditory treat for the audience.
The Christmas Day game spectators were treated to a truly star-studded halftime show, inspired by Beyoncé's recent record-breaking album, Country Carter. The performance was a testament to Beyoncé's respect for HBCUs and the country music industry.
She brought the crowd to their feet by riding a white horse while entering NRG Stadium's tunnel to the field while singing 16 Carriages. After her dismount, fellow black female country performers Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, and Reyna Roberts belted out harmonies for Blackbird.
HBCU Legends was honored to interview Roberts at Alabama State's Homecoming in October. She expressed her gratitude to Beyoncé for the opportunity to collaborate with the star and the other ladies.
The Ocean of Soul joined the Grammy-winning artist and her daughter, Blue Ivy, in the field bleachers for a Homecoming-style rendition of Ya Ya and Texas Hold 'Em.
Hip Hop/R&B performer Post Malone and the hottest new country music star Shaboozey had duets on knocked out Levii's Jeans and Sweet Honey Buckin', respectively. Beyoncé received eleven Grammy nominations for the "Country Carter" project, including Album, Record, Song, Duo/Group, and Pop Solo Performances of the Year.
At one point of the show, the Houston native proudly let the world know that NRG Stadium was "MY HOUSE." She performed in the venue several times with Destiny's Child and as a solo artist.
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans, 34-2, at the Christmas Day NFL game.