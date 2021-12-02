Black College Football Hall of Fame 29 Finalists for its Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame has selected 29 finalists from a list of over 200 nominees for its 2022 Class of inductees.

The organization will announce the Class of 2022 on Dec. 28. The Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Atlanta, GA, will take place on June 18, 2022.

A few exciting finalists' names include former FAMU's National Championship head coach Ruby Hubbard, NFL's Donald Driver, Jake Reed, Nate Newton, Antoine Bethea, Albert Lewis, and coach Leslie Frazier.

BCFHOF OFFICIAL 2022 FINALISTS ANNOUNCEMENT

ATLANTA, GA (December 1, 2021) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 29 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 25 players, three coaches and one contributor.

“Congratulations to each of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalists on this achievement,” said James “Shack” Harris, BCFHOF Co-Chairman and 2012 Inductee. “Each finalist had a career that represents the very best of Black College Football.”

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

“The job of picking the finalist for selection to the Black College Football Hall of Fame becomes increasingly difficult each year because everyone on the list is so deserving,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. “The selection committee has again come through with flying colors and we congratulate those who have made great contributions to the game.”

This year’s inductees will be announced on December 28, 2021. They will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

PLAYER FINALISTS (25 Players)

• Joe “747” Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980 )

• Antoine Bethea (DB, Howard University, 2002-2005)

• Verlon Biggs (DE, Jackson State University, 1962-1965 )

• Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978 )

• Vince Buck (DB, Central State University, 1986-1989)

• Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College, 1987-1990)

• Clem Daniels (RB, Prairie View A&M University, 1956-1959)

• Kevin Dent (S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988)

• Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University, 1995-1998 )

• Donald Evans (DL, Winston-Salem State University, 1984-1987)

• Leslie Frazier (DB, Alcorn State University, 1978-1980 )

• Richard Huntley (RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995 )

• Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973 )

• Albert Lewis (DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982 )

• Jim Marsalis (DB, Tennessee State University, 1962-1965 )

• Rashean Mathis (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002 )

• Tyrone McGriff (OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979 )

• John “Big Train” Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941)

• Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University, 1979-1982 )

• Jacquay Nunnally (WR, Florida A&M University, 1997-2000 )

• Elijah Pitts (RB, Philander Smith College, 1958-1961)

• Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994 )

• Jake Reed (WR, Grambling State University, 1987-1990)

• Johnnie Walton (QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968 )

• Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University, 1972-1975 )

COACH FINALISTS (3 Coaches)

· Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University 1974-1985 )

· William “Billy” Nicks (Head Football Coach, Morris Brown College 1930-1935, 1937-1939, 1941-1942; Prairie View A&M University 1945-1957 and 1952-1965)

· Doug Porter (Head Football Coach, Mississippi Valley State University 1961-1965 , Howard University 1974-1985 , Fort Valley State University 1987-1996)

CONTRIBUTOR FINALIST

· Roscoe Nance (Nance covered SWAC sports, primarily for Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Newspaper 1978-1985 . USA Today journalists from 1985-2007)

About the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 by African-American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). There have been 96 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) soon will have a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF) to tell the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).