Black College Football Hall Of Fame Celebrates Seven Inductees, Deacon Jones Trophy Co-Winners Richard And Moussa
Tonight's highly anticipated enshrinement ceremony of the 15th Class of the Black College Hall of Fame will feature seven HBCU legends. The names of the honorees include Joe "747 Adams (Tennessee State University), Antoine Bethea (Howard University), Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State University), Kevin Dent (Jackson State University), Richard Huntley (Winston-Salem State University), Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University), and Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State University).
DOUG WILLIAMS EXCITED ABOUT 15th BCFHOF CLASS
"It's our 15th year," Doug Williams said to HBCU Legends. "The fact that we can still do this another year and honor the guys that rightly deserve to be honored, who hadn't been honored in the past. It's such a great event, and we're just glad to be able to do this for them."
One hundred eighteen players, coaches, and legendary figures have been inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Of those, sixty-seven are living legends, and thirty-five will attend this evening's ceremony.
Doug Williams reminisced about battling Joe "747 Adams in a hard-fought game between Grambling State and Tennessee State. "Joey "747" was a freshman at Tennessee State during my senior year. That was the only game I lost. It was a rainy night in Tennessee, and Joey "747" beat us by seven points."
James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams have dedicated significant time and effort to establish the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU Legacy Bowl. Their unwavering appreciation for past and future HBCU legends has left an indelible mark on the history of black collegiate football.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will begin at 7 PM ET at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. NFL Network's respected journalist Steve Wyche and prominent analyst Charles Davis will be tonight's emcees.
DAVIUS RICHARD AND JEREMY MOUSSA
In addition to remembering the glorious past players who have laid the foundation for today's student-athletes, two notable young quarterbacks will pick up hardware at the event. Davius Richard (North Carolina Central University) and Jeremy Moussa (Florida A&M University) will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy for being named the Co-Black College Football Players of the Year in 2023. The award recognizes the most outstanding football player who exemplifies a rich tradition of athletic excellence and integrity associated with HBCUs.
"I'm thrilled to be picking up the Black College Football Player of the Year Award tonight," Davius Richard told HBCU Legends. "It's an incredible honor and testament to the hard work and dedication that has gone into this season and my career at NCCU. Being recognized by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is truly special, and I am deeply grateful for the support from my coaches, teammates, and fans. I'm looking forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone tonight."
Davius Richard helped the North Carolina Central University Eagles win nine games. He finished the 2023 season with a conference-best 2,177 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. He also led the Eagles in rushing touchdowns with 18, breaking the school's single-season record. Richard was named the 2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Year and selected as the MVP of the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Jeremy Moussa led the Florida A&M University Rattlers to the 2023 Black College Football National Championship, finishing with a 12-1 record (8-0 in conference). He finished the season with 214 completions for 2,893 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. Moussa was named the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Year and selected for the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.