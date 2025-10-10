HBCU Legends

Bama St. vs. JSU: Andrew Body & JaCobian Morgan Could Repeat Historic 2001 Shootout

Coach Johnnie Cole believes both squads have the right stuff to repeat the epic 2021 shootout at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Kyle T. Mosley

Alabama State and Jackson State played one of the most legendary shootouts in SWAC history on Oct. 7. 2001. The AP wrote, "Alabama State Outlasts JSU In 61-58 Shootout." The architect of the Hornets' offense was Coach Johnnie Cole, under the leadership of his brother and head football coach, L.C. Cole.

ASU quarterback Darnell Kennedy threw five touchdowns and had 300 yards of total offense. His counterpart, JSU signal-caller Robert Kent, posted 595 yards and six touchdowns, yet still fell to the Hornets.

Get this! Both "team combined for 49 points - seven touchdowns - in a frantic third quarter," according to the AP.

Coach L.C. Cole called the game a "nail-biter."

AP Press Clipping Reporting on the EPIC ASU vs JSU game.
On the eve of this season's matchup, 24 years after the historic game, could history repeat itself?

"It's really spooky because nearly 25 years ago, I was coming in there as assistant head coach and office coordinator with one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Coach Johnnie Cole told HBCU Legends. "As well as Jackson State under Coach Asbury had one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Robert Kent. I had Darnell Kennedy. Also T.C. Taylor (presently JSU's head coach) was one of the players."

He continued, "The thing about it, is the game ended 61-58. It's like history repeating itself. You got two of the top quarterbacks coming in. They are from Alabama State with Andrew Body. You got JaCobian Morgan coming in as one of the top two quarterbacks in black college football. When they say history repeats itself, this is a game of the ages."

Andrew Body, QB of the Alabama State Hornets evades a Bethune-Cookman defender in Week 6.
The Hornets currently have a superstar quarterback named Andrew Body, who leads the conference in several offensive categories:

SWAC Stats

Body leads in...

  1. All-purpose yards: 1900 yards (380 YPG)
  2. Rushing: 520 yards
  3. Rushing per game: 104.0 yards
  4. Passing: 1,380 yards
  5. Passing per game: 276.0
  6. Passing TDs: 18
  7. Passing Efficiency Rating: 203.3

FCS Stats

  • Passing Efficiency: No. 3
  • Passing Yards: No. 12
  • Completion Percentage: No. 12 with 69.7%
  • Yards Per Game: No. 39
JaCobian Morgan - JSU quarterback
JACOBIAN MORGAN REMAINS A THREAT

Body's statistics are at an Offensive Player of the Year caliber level, but JaCobian Morgan of Jackson State's are as well. The Tigers' leader has completed 71 of 118 passes for 929 yards, 6 touchdowns, one interception, and a quarterback rating of 141.4.

Johnnie Cole said, "Andrew Body is always a part of the run game. They more so almost running the triple option, out of a spread offense because he, of course he handles the ball 100% of the time, but he always have the option to keep it, he can't get selfish, he can't get caught up in a big game. He's got to continue to take his reads because what's happening."

Morgan missed one game, but has done an admirable job leading the JSU offense to No. 2, nipping at the heels of Alabama State.

Jackson State Defense
JACKSON STATE'S TOP-RANKED DEFENSE

Jackson State has the top-ranked HBCU defensive unit in the country. Jackson State enters Week 7 as the No. 1-ranked team, boasting the conference's best defense, surrendering only 17.8 points and 310.8 yards per game.

"Looking at both teams, I would give the edge to Jackson State's defense. I think they're real solid in the secondary. I think they got some linebackers who could run from sideline to sideline and I think they front get after it just a little touch more than Alabama State."

Their defensive unit is anchored by strong tackling, solid pass coverage, and an ability to limit big plays, especially in the red zone. Offensively, Jackson State is balanced with both rushing and passing threats, but it typically operates at a methodical pace compared to Alabama State's quick-strike capability.

Andrew Body
CAN ANYONE STOP ANDREW BODY?

Alabama State, ranked No. 2, boasts the highest-scoring offense in the SWAC, averaging 40.6 points per game and accumulating a total of 203 points over five games.

Andrew Body, their dual-threat quarterback, leads this explosive offense, which can score from anywhere on the field—via his legs or through the air. The receiving corps, spearheaded by Jalen Jones, consistently poses a deep-threat potential.  

PREDICTIVE MODEL INSIGHTS

  • Offensive Production: Alabama State's dynamic offense may produce above-average yardage, but it is likely to fall below its season scoring average due to Jackson State's defense.
  • Defensive Pressure: Jackson State's ability to force turnovers and get stops in crucial moments will be tested against the SWAC's most versatile playmaker in Andrew Body.
  • Key Matchup: Alabama State's red zone efficiency and explosive plays versus Jackson State's conservative, disciplined defensive execution.
Jackson State - HBCU Power 5 Rankings – Week 7
SCORE PROJECTION

Jackson State - 27

Alabama State - 24

Jackson State's consistent defense and ability to limit big plays give them a slight advantage, making them likely to win a close, high-energy game against Alabama State in Week 7. (HBCU+ Ai Model)

"I got Jackson State in a close one," Coach Johnnie Cole.

I'm going with the UPSET AT THE VET! It's David vs. Goliath! QB Andrew Body, WR Jalen Jones, and RB Jahbari Kuykendall have a late fourth-quarter rally to stun everyone at The Vet, with a three point victory. (Kyle T. Mosley)

KYLE T. MOSLEY

