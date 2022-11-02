Could Andrew Body and Texas Southern Take Down Goliath, Jackson State?

Could Texas Southern and Andrew Body defeat the offensive and defensive "Goliath" called Jackson State?

Oct. 1, 2022 at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX, USA; TSU quarterback Andrew Body during warmups at the Alabama State vs. Texas Southern game in Houston, TX. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Body versus Jackson State's defense could become a modern-day "David versus Goliath" game for Texas Southern's young quarterback. Today, the game is 0-0, and by the time the final horn blows, TSU hopes to defeat one of the top football programs in the nation.

Andrew Body may not use a slingshot in Saturday's tilt against JSU, but he has a powerful slingshot for an arm and is scary on the ground.

Coach Clarence McKinney commented on his quarterback to HBCU Legends, "That's a tough defense when we watch the film. There are no flaws. Like they play great in all three levels of defense. They can play man, they can play zone, and they get after the quarterback. Andrew's going to have his hands full. It's up to us as coaches to make sure that he knows the game plan. He has the skill set to play[against] a team of this caliber. We just have to do a good job of giving him the right plan so he can go out and execute it."

TSU Tigers fans have taken to social media and the radio airwaves to ask how Texas Southern measures against an elite opponent in Jackson State.

Body vs. Sanders

Here is the Tale of the Tape

OFFENSIVE TALE OF THE TAPE

TSU: No. 5 (SWAC) - 25.9 points; No. 8 (SWAC) - 333.4 yards/game

No. 5 (SWAC) - 25.9 points; No. 8 (SWAC) - 333.4 yards/game JSU: No. 1 (SWAC), No. 9 (FCS) - 478.6 yards/game

DEFENSIVE TALE OF THE TAPE

TSU : No. 5 (SWAC) - 25.8 points; No. 8 - 396.0 yards/game allowed

: No. 5 (SWAC) - 25.8 points; No. 8 - 396.0 yards/game allowed JSU: No. 1 (SWAC) and No. 1 (FCS) - 8.9 points/game and 194.1 yards/game allowed

Texas Southern's offense has quite a task ahead of themselves against the nation's top-ranked defense in the FCS. Yes, not just SWAC. Led by Aubrey Miller Jr., Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Nyle Gaddy, and John Huggins, the JSU defensive unit has perplexed HBCU and FCS offenses. Recently they pitched a shutout at home against Southern and limited Campbell to 14 points. The squad surrenders 8.9 points per and a mere 194.1 yards per contest.

For Texas Southern's offensive coordinator David Marsh to find success against Jackson State's stingy defense, they will have to play a near-perfect game. The offense centers around sophomore quarterback Andrew Body who could burn a defense through the air and with his legs.

TSU must limit the number of touches and time of possession Shedeur Sanders by playing keep away with a productive rushing attack to have a chance for the upset. Running backs LaDarius Owens (556 yards) and Jacorey Howard (379 yards) average over 5 yards per carry. As a team, TSU rushes for 164.7 yards per game and has scored 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

Andrew Body has tossed for 1,286 yards, eight passing touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing 91 times for 451 yards and four touchdowns. Marsh must utilize Body's dual-threat capabilities. The one problem against Jackson State could be how the offensive line gives the signal-caller time in the passing phase and opens holes on a tough defensive front seven. The RPO may find problems as it did against Alabama State, against stout and attacking defensive linemen. Off-scheduled plays and screen passes have been somewhat productive against Jackson State.

On defense, the "Big Nasties" of the TSU front seven will have to discover getting to Shedeur Sanders won't be easy. Senior Demontario Anderson heads the group with Michael Atkins, Jacob Williams, Tarik Cooper, Isaiah Bogerty, and Tyler Martinez, who have hindered Southern and Alcorn State offenses in major SWAC West upsets this season.

"We're going to, as a staff, put a game plan together, and our guys are really good at trying to execute the game plan that we put together... on D-Line, we make a great effort, and we expect to see that same effort this coming weekend," Coach McKinney told HBCU Legends.

If the "Big Nasties" allow Sanders to get into a rhythm, it will be a long night in Houston for Texas Southern. But a game plan means nothing if they cannot affect him and push him off his spot in the pocket. An uncomfortable Sanders could prove deadly as well. This season, he is becoming more mobile. Last week, he delivered daggers to Southern and scored twice on the ground from 42 and 12 yards.

The defensive secondary will have its hands full with a plethora of talented wide receivers in Dallas Daniels, Shane Hooks, Kevin Coleman, and Willie "Big Play" Gaines. The mission for Isaiah Hamilton (3 INT), Charles George Jr (2 INT), Cedrick Williams (2 INT), Derrick Tucker (2 INT), and Raheme Fuller is to "bend but don't break."

On paper, the special teams' units are mildly evenly matched. Texas Southern took the season's opening kickoff to the house versus Prairie View but was called back for a holding penalty away for the ball. Chaunzavia Lewis has the potential to break long punt and kickoff returns. Should it come down to an extra point or field goal attempt for the win, Kicker Richard Garcia III opened the season, but Curtis Falkenburg has taken over the placekicking duties for the Tigers. Falkenburg is 3 of 5 on field goal attempts and 4 of 5 on extra point attempts. He also handles the punts and kick-off assignments.

But a team wins and loses most of the time due to the quarterback's performance and turnovers to give extra offensive possessions.

Body, the sophomore quarterback from Corpus Christi, will have to go toe-to-toe and play an efficient and near-perfect contest against the Heisman Trophy hopeful QB Shedeur Sanders.

He's the TSU Tigers leader. Can Body take down the Goliath of HBCU Football?

We shall see.