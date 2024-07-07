HBCU Legends

Bowie State Bulldogs Family Mourns The Loss Of Its Senior Cornerback Anthony 'A.J.' Lytton

The HBCU sports community joins Bowie State in honoring the lives of A.J. Lytton, and his two friends.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bowie State Football
Bowie State Football / BSU Athletics
In this story:

The Bowie State University community mourns the death of cornerback Anthony "A.J." Lytton, 24, who died alongside his friends former Dr. Henry A. Wise High School friends and teammates, Khree Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23), in a three-car automobile collision early Saturday. A medical team transported Lytton to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Unfortunately, he passed away at the facility.

“I don’t think you can say what you’re happy about in something like this, except, for me, at least they were together," , Jackson and Lytton's former Wise Head football Coach DaLawn Parrish. “We are all sort of at a loss, and you try to get facts from what you think happened and try to know from different reports, but in the end, what you do know is that we lost three young men. That’s final.”

Lytton was expected to finish his career at Bowie State this season after playing college football at Florida State (two seasons) and Penn State (one season). Former Seminoles head coach Willie Taggert signed A.J. Lytton in 2018.

The three clinched three high school football state championships with the Wise Pumas, as many say their best team was in 2016.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT - MARYLAND STATE POLICE

"All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver.  Jackson was the front-seat passenger, and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.

Shortly after 3:14 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro. The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala, and a maroon Dodge Charger.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County.  Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest."

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Khyree Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Isaiah Hazel was from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

