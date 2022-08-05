BOXTOROW Releases '2022 HBCU Preseason Football All-America Team'

On Thursday, Donal Ware released the BOXTOROW 2022 HBCU College Football All-America Team based on the submitted ballots from the national media, writers, and journalists covering HBCU football.

Jackson State's quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Florida A&M's linebacker Isaiah Land, UAPB's offensive lineman Mark Evans II, Southern's defensive lineman Jordan Lewis and Jason Dumas, and Grambling's defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson have been favorite All-American player selections in recent preseason teams.

Bulldogs running back Gary Quarles (AAMU), Tigers safety Shilo Sanders (JSU), Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (SCS), and Jaguars offensive lineman Dallas Black are worthy of preseason accolades. HBCU football fans must consider how the young players will continue to impact college football in 2022.

The conference representatives are as follows:

SWAC: 9-offense, 9-defense, 2-specialists = 20 total MEAC: 1-offense, 2-defense, 2-specialists = 5 total CIAA: 1 offense, 1-defense, 1-specialist = 3 total OVC: 1-offense, 1-specialist = 2 total

Jackson State's Travis Hunter was not mentioned as a freshman, although he will play a considerable role at Jackson State and help to influence several game outcomes. How will Andrew Body mature in his sophomore campaign for Texas Southern?

Before the season closes, I believe FAMU's wideout Xavier Smith will be vying for All-American honors and make Willie Simmons grateful he returned for one more season. I recall asking him a question and acknowledging his unknown future at the FCS playoffs press conference shortly after their first-round loss to SLU in Hammond, LA.

Florida A&M's HC Willie Simmons, S Markquese Bell, WR Xavier Smith; Credit; Kyle T. Mosley, HBCUS Legends; Nov. 27,2021, Hammond, LA; FAMU vs. SLU in first round of FCS Playoffs

OFFENSE

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State, Soph., Canton, Texas

RB: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M, Sr., Cottondale, Ala.

RB: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley St., r-Jr., Memphis, Tenn.

RB: J.J. Davis, Norfolk State, r-Soph., Cincinnati, Ohio.

OL: Quindonte Bobo, Bowie State, Sr., White Plains, Md.

OL: Robert Lacey, Tennessee State, Sr., Mobile, Ala.

OL: Dallas Black, Southern, r-Jr.., New Orleans, La.

OL: Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sr., Houston, Texas

OL: Tony Gray, Jackson State, r-Sr., Loganville, Ga.

TE: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.

WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M, Sr., Miramar, Fla.

WR: Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, r-Jr., Summerville, S.C.

DEFENSE

DL: Jason Dumas, Southern, Sr., Vacherie, La.

DL: Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State, r-Jr., Lamar, S.C.

DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern, Jr., Ocala, Fla.

DL: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State, Jr., College Park, Ga.

LB: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Buffalo, N.Y.

LB: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.

LB: Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.

DB: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Ocoee, Fla.

DB: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State, r-Soph., Canton, Texas

DB: Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State, Gr., Charlotte, N.C.

DB: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State, Jr., Carol City, Fla.

SPECIALISTS

P: Matt Noll, Delaware State, Soph., Robesonia, Pa.

PK: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M, Gr., Banning, Calif.

PR: Brandon Codrington, North Carolina Central, Jr., Raleigh, N.C.

KR: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State, Sr., Tampa, Fla.

RS: Brandon Codrington, North Carolina Central, Jr., Raleigh, N.C.

RS: Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State, Jr., Springfield, Tenn.