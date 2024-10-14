BREAKING: Magic City Classic Set For ESPNU
The 2024 installment of the Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M selected for ESPNU.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The upcoming Magic City Classic featuring Alabama State and Alabama A&M has been picked up for national television.
The game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Legion Field will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU, and will feature two of the top teams in the league standings heading into a bye week for both teams.
