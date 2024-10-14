HBCU Legends

BREAKING: Magic City Classic Set For ESPNU

The 2024 installment of the Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M selected for ESPNU.

SWAC PR, HBCU Legends Sports Newswire

Alabama State Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. before the Mississippi Valley State game on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday October 12, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The upcoming Magic City Classic featuring Alabama State and Alabama A&M has been picked up for national television.

The game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Legion Field will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU, and will feature two of the top teams in the league standings heading into a bye week for both teams.

Published
SWAC PR

HBCU LEGENDS SPORTS NEWSWIRE

