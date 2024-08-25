BREAKING: MEAC/SWAC Challenge's Halftime Report
The first drive for the Spartans couldn't have worked out better. Daniels handed the ball off to Kevin King Jr., who burst through the Rattlers' defensive line for an 82-yard touchdown run. Norfolk State would take the early lead 7-0 after 1:37 expired on the clock. The three-play, 91-yard drive shocked the Dark Cloud defense.
On the Spartans' next drive, Coach Odums went to his rushing game after FAMU could not move the football on its first drive. Daniels capped off a 12-play, 73-yard possession to increase its lead to 14-0 with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Coach James Colzie III's team didn't panic as his FAU transfer quarterback guided FAMU on a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 2:53. Richardson had three big plays, starting on his first rush for 17 yards. Next, on a crossing route, he lobbed the football to tight end Koby Gross for 27 yards to the NSU 20-yard line.
Later, Richardson used his touch to pass for a 20-yard touchdown to Thad Franklin Jr. to begin the Rattlers' scoring. FAMU would climb back into the game, 14-7, with 55 seconds left in the Q1.
Punt returner Jamari Gassett returned the football near mid-field at the NFCU 47-yard line to give Florida A&M excellent field position early in the 2nd quarter.
DT Keyshawn Lynch forced a long 3rd down for a five-yard tackle for a loss. FAMU failed to convert a first down, resulting in a 33-yard field goal by placekicker Gillis.
Florida A&M edged closer, 14-10, after the five-play, 31-yard drive in 2:23. The Rattlers were beginning to get into a rhythm with the passing game as Richardson found open receivers in the Spartans secondary.
The Spartans mounted a solid 9-play and 62-yard drive, but King was stopped at the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 2. Coach Odums sent in his kicking team, but the center rolled the snap to the holder as FAMU halted the drive, taking over the football.
Unfortunately for FAMU, they went three and out, punting back to NSU at the 19-yard line.
Neither team moved the football before halftime.
HALFTIME SCORE
Norfolk State 14, Florida A&M 10
Players of the First Half
Norfolk State
- RB Kevon King - 10 carries, 123 rushing yards
- Spartans Offensive Line - pushing the Rattlers defensive line around for over 200 yards rushing.
- Five Rushers = 191 yards on the ground
Florida A&M
- QB Daniel Richardson - 9 of 15, 106 yards, 1 TD
- Thad Franklin Jr. -2 receptions for 29 yards.