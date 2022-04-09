Skip to main content

HBCU Pro Day Report: Brooks Shatters NFL Combine Numbers at PV Pro Day, SU Players Impressive

The Hill at Prairie View A&M was on fire today as Lyndemian Brooks shredded the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine time for running backs at PV Pro Day.

Brooks 40 yard dash, vertical and broad jump, and bench press would have been Top 10 statistics at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Lyndemian Brooks' PV Pro Day Numbers:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.37 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 38.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10'4" feet
  • Bench press: 14
RELATED PRO DAY RESULT:  Former PV's defensive back Darius Hawkins sped to a 4.39 seconds 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot broad jump.

SOUTHERN'S PRO DAY

Again, HBCU football athletes are dispelling the opinions of naysayers that talent does exist and compare to the talent at Power 5 programs.

SU PRO DAY STANDOUTS

Ja'Tyre Carter Pro Day Results

  • 40-yard Dash: 5.01 seconds
  • Vertical: 34.5 inches
  • Broad: 9-3 feet
Southern University's Pro Day had a similar outcome with the two Carters, Ja'Tyre (guard) and Caleb (linebacker/safety), and Marquis McClain (wide receiver) in how they impressed 13 NFL teams.

Ja'Tyre Carter, at over 300 pounds, ran 5.01 seconds in the 40 and skyed to a 34.5 inch vertical (did I mention he's over 300 pounds?). Marquis McClain had a 4.59 seconds 40, 39 inches vertical, and 10-foot broad jumps. Next, Caleb Carter received an invitation from the New Orleans Saints after posting a 4.51 seconds 40-yard dash and 10-2 broad jump.

Brooks' numbers are exceptional. Hopefully, the NFL scouting departments will not only call these young talented HBCU football players but seriously consider taking a flyer and drafting them in the 2022 NFL Draft.

