Head coach Bubba McDowell will usher in a new era of Panthers football on the hill at Prairie View A&M.

Houston, TX - On Saturday, Apr. 23, Prairie View's athletic director Dr. Donald Reed introduced head football coach Bubba McDowell to the media ahead of the Spring Game later that afternoon.

Bubba McDowell will usher in a new era of Panthers football on the hill at Prairie View A&M and will have his chance to step from behind Eric Dooley's shadow to lead as the head football coach after eleven seasons being his assistant defensive coach.

New Head Coach Bubba McDowell; April 23, 2022; Prairie View, Texas; Bubba McDowell introduced as head coach. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Prairie View A&M

What to Expect from McDowell in Year 1 at Prairie View

"My first year as head coach, and I definitely don't take it lightly. I think it's a great opportunity for me to continue to hone in on these young men's athletic ability," McDowell shared with the media.

Dooley ended his 3-year tenure at PV to accept the head coaching job at Southern University. He guided Prairie View to the SWAC West title but fell to Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the 2021 SWAC Championship game, 27-10

McDowell confidently mentioned, "so as I tell them [players] and the coaches, there's no way that we should not be back there again, you know, and take control of that game. When asked why championship games go on to the Celebration Bowl."

There you have it. McDowell's goal is to have PVAMU in the Celebration Bowl and battle for the HBCU National Championship. But, before a visit to Atlanta in December, the Panthers will have significant challenges in the SWAC West.

I asked Coach McDowell if he had any date circled on the schedule. "From Texas Southern all to the Celebration Bowl," McDowell exclaimed. However, one of his assistant coaches told reporter Ralph Cooper, "I know what coach said, but we can't wait until Southern."

Why? The return of Eric Dooley with his new team, the Southern Jaguars.

Preparing for the 2022 Season at Prairie View

Nevertheless, McDowell and his staff have been in preparation mode since his Jan. 4 hire. "I'm so excited. I couldn't sleep last night. I finally got a couple of hours, but I had to get sleep, and get in here today, and get this thing going. But I'm very excited about how far we'll take this thing," McDowell shared with me.

McDowell played seven seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and Carolina Panthers. Also, he completed several NFL Minority Coaching Internships with the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans.

I wanted to know his opinion on the former NFL players deciding to become coaches at HBCUs.

Coach McDowell responded, "I said years ago that these dudes need to come back and give something back to these young men. Again, they want these kids to succeed. Who better to help them succeed to the next level than those who have been on that level."

As the Western Division champions, Prairie View completed the 2021 season at 7-5 and 6-2 in SWAC. In 2022, the Panthers will have non-conference games with Abilene Christian, UIW, and Lamar University. They will host SWAC rivals Texas Southern, Southern, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State. Still, PV will hit the road for SWAC battles with Alabama State, Grambling State, UAPB, and Mississippi Valley State.

April 23, 2022; Prairie View, Texas; Bubba McDowell introduces his assistant coaches. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Prairie View A&M

The Panthers football program is in good hands with Bubba McDowell patrolling the sidelines with a solid cast of assistant coaches.

Bubba McDowell, Head Football Coach

Mark Frederick, Assistant Head/ Offensive Coordinator Coach

Todd Middleton, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach

Alvin Fosselman III, Assistant Football/Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator Coach

Hurlie Brown, Assistant Football / DB's/CB's /Defensive Pass Coordinator Coach

Reggie Moore, Assistant Football /Wide Receivers/Offensive Pass Coordinator Coach

Ryan Burton, Assistant Football/Nickels/Safeties/Video Coordinator Coach

Ashton Green, Assistant Football/Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator Coach

Marcus Bradley, Jr., Assistant Football /Running Backs/Walk On Coordinator Coach

Blake Clark, Football Graduate Assistant

Optimism at Prairie View

Dr. Reed is optimistic about his football program and has a message for the alumni and fans by saying, "Alumni and fans and contributors support our program. Support the young people representing us in competition, and support the staff and administration that serve you and elevate the profile, tradition, and history of the university that we all support and love."

Prairie View will host Texas Southern in the 37th Annual Labor Classic on Sept. 3 between the two SWAC and Houston-area rivals. The Panthers and Tigers will battle for the 78th time in series history after Prairie View defeated TSU last season 40-17 as NFL-hopeful quarterback Jawon Pass threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Key Players to Watch

McDowell announced, "Trazon Connley, he's going to be our starter right now. Trazon is 7-1 as a starter, and we believe that he can it done. Chris Scott, right now, is the backup [quarterback]."

Another player McDowell pointed out was defensive end Jesse Evans and how his work ethic reminded him of his former teammate and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. "Jesse is that same guy. Always in the weight room, does it in the classroom. Every time I see him, he's in the weight room and on the field getting things done to enhance his athletic ability."