Prairie View, TX — In college football, either you dominate or submit. On Saturday night in Prairie View, rookie head coach Bubba McDowell's Panthers offensive and defensive lines bogarted the TSU Tigers lines into submission in the trenches.

Sept. 2, 2022; Prairie View A&M Panthers head football coach Bubba McDowell hoists the Durley-Nicks Trophy after defeating Texas Southern University 40-23 in Prairie View, TX; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Prairie View's 40-23 victory over Texas Southern in the 37th Labor Day Classic was an overwhelming performance.

The Panthers' offensive line made a statement by opening holes for QB Trazon Connley, RB Ja'den Stewart, and RB Ahmad Antoine to score touchdowns.

"Very dominant," Bubba McDowell glowed while reflecting on his offensive line's performance. "We hav some [running] backs. We have some big boys up front, they're 300-plus [pounds] across the board there. We knew with this rain coming in it was going to be very hard to throw the ball. So we was going to rely on that running game. Those guys up front did what they're supposed to do, as well as them backs."

Sept. 2, 2022; Prairie View A&M Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley and Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body speak after Prairie View defeats Texas Southern 40-23 in Prairie View, TX; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Coach McKinney's Tigers took the fight to the Panthers early after Chaunzavia Lewis ran the opening kickoff back for an apparent touchdown. Unfortunately, the officials negated the exciting play because of a blocking in the back penalty.

Prairie View responded with a 9-play, 65-yard scoring drive that took 5:04 off the clock to tie the game at 7 apiece.

A TSU blocked punt, and PVAMU fumble would allow each team to score touchdowns and knot the score at 14-14 in the second quarter.

Then Panthers' head coach unleashed his "Young Grown Man Cubs" on the Tigers - the defensive front four. The PV defenders harassed and tormented TSU quarterback Andrew Body for the remainder of the match. TSU didn't have an answer for the onslaught that was about the occur on "The Hill."

Sept. 2, 2022; Prairie View A&M Panthers offensive line versus the Texas Southern defensive line in Prairie View, TX; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Elementary mistakes and untimely penalties were the cases for both football teams in the first-half action. Still, it was Prairie View who would capitalize on Texas Southern's miscues.

A pass interference call gave the Panthers new life at the four-yard line with 1:16 before intermission. TSU held its ground and forced Prairie View's Luis Reyes to nail a 41-yard kick with two seconds before halftime.

The Panther led 24-14 entering the third quarter and kept expanding their lead to 37-14.

Besides Panthers signal-caller Connley tossing a second interception to Tigers cornerback Isaiah Hamilton for a pick-six, the Panthers' victory was never in doubt.

An added late field goal gave Prairie View the 40-23 win and the football program's eighth-straight victory over Texas Southern in their 78th meeting. It was the second-consecutive 40-burger the Panthers hung on the Tigers in the Labor Day Classic.

"We've been talking about this all year long, how fast we are on both sides of the ball," Coach McDowell told HBCU Legends. "Overall, I'm proud of them. They stayed with it. And we came out with a victory."

Prairie View will travel to Abilene to face Abilene Christian on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 PM CT. On the same day, Texas Southern has a 6:30 PM CT date with North Texas at Apogee Stadium in Denton, TX.