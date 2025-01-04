HBCU Legends

Buddy Pough Appointed South Carolina State's Interim Athletic Director

Pough will take over the interim role following the departure of Dr. Nathan Cochran.

Kyle T. Mosley

Interim Athletic Director, Oliver "Buddy" Pough, former South Carolina State head coach speaks with Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Keisha J. Kelley (Black College Experience) at the 2024 Celebration Bowl Radio Row interviewing session at the Omni Hotel on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.
Interim Athletic Director, Oliver "Buddy" Pough, former South Carolina State head coach speaks with Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Keisha J. Kelley (Black College Experience) at the 2024 Celebration Bowl Radio Row interviewing session at the Omni Hotel on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
South Carolina State University and President Alexander Conyers have again appointed former head football coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough as the interim director of athletics.  

Pough briefly served as the interim athletics director in late 2023 before selecting Chennis Berry to succeed him as head football coach of the Bulldogs.

Pough is recognized as one of the top collegiate football coaches in the 53-year history of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and a well-respected voice of the HBCU sports family.

Buddy Poug
South Carolina State Head Coach Buddy Pough gets ready to speak during the Anderson Area Touchdown Club at the Anderson Institute of Technology in Anderson, S.C. Friday, September 10, 2021. Anderson Area Touchdown Club Sc State Buddy Pugh / Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Leadership Transition

Pough's appointment comes as the university embarks on a national search for a new director of athletics. He is following Dr. Nathan Cochran, who left the university to pursue new opportunities. Cochran was appointed vice president and director of athletics in December 2023.

President Conyers expressed gratitude for Dr. Cochran's service, stating, "On behalf of the Bulldog family, I thank Dr. Cochran for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Pough's Impressive Background

Oliver "Buddy" Pough brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments to his new role:

  • Educational Background: Two-time South Carolina State graduate.
  • Coaching Career: Served as SC State's head football coach for 22 years.
  • Record-Breaking Achievement: The winningest head football coach in SC State Bulldogs history.
Buddy Pough
South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough is presented the Celebration Bowl trophy following the game in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Cb49 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coaching Achievements

  • 2 HBCU Football National Championships
  • 3-time MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) Championships (2008, 2009 & 2021)
  • 2 National Coach of the Year awards
  • 3 MEAC Coach of the Year honors
  • 15 winning campaigns
  • Shared 5 MEAC titles (2004, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2019)
  • 4 appearances in the FCS playoffs (2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013)

Kyle T. Mosley
