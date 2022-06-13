You, like me, have heard different iterations of the time-honored expression, “if your mind can conceive it and your heart can believe it, then you will achieve it”.

All of us at some point in our lifetime have actualized this statement. We have done something that started off as a thought in our head.

The thought gained some momentum and you started to believe in what some might call possibility thinking. Your heart is telling you, yes you can.

When the spirit of belief grabs you, you are then called to act upon it.

It’s the fire inside that makes you want to do it. Your motivation and enthusiasm are high. Each day you are getting closer to your goal.

Cameron Sigur captured this thinking at an early age. He wanted to be a football player.

Like most young boys, sports appealed to him. He competed in them and had fun with all of them.

The difference with football was that he became serious about it. He wanted to be on the field and be a part of the action.

Cam, as he is called by family and friends began playing flag football when he was 4 years old.

Eventually, he started to attend football camps where he was among the best and the brightest. He was a part of 2 state championship teams while attending Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia.

While in high school, he played both offense and defense as a running back and as a safety. His favorite players are Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) and Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints).

When asked about what lessons he has learned from playing football, he said, “Football has taught me about communicating with others and having self-discipline.”

He added, “I have made a lot of friends through football and those friendships will last a lifetime.”

Cam Sigur has received an opportunity to play football at Florida A&M University. It is one of the premier HBCUs in the United States of America.

His reporting date will be June 14th. I asked him about how he will feel. He said, “I’m excited and I am ready for this next chapter in my life.”

Cam Sigur is young, gifted and black -- and that is a fact.

The years of staying the course and staying determined have paid off. New chances and openings are here for him. The doors of success are beckoning for him to enter and take on the challenges.

As I talked with him, he beamed with pride and thanksgiving about his parents and brothers. They have meant a lot to him on his road to success.

He said, “My parents have provided me with the love and support that I have needed along the way. I could not have done this without their guidance and blessings.

His parents, Bryan and Vanessa along with his brothers, Jayden and Mason have provided an undeniable and unbreakable bond of love, patience, spirituality and understanding.

Cameron Sigur has been given a firm foundation and a pathway to follow. He knows he is blessed to be able to attend college. His voice and his look punctuated this fact.

He will major in Biology and wants to become a dentist. I suspect his role model has been his mother who is a dentist.

While his feet are firmly planted on the football field, he knows the importance of education. Time management like clock management in football will be important in his academic pursuits.

This is an exciting time for Cam Sigur. The sands in the hourglass have only just begun to move.

Cam Sigur will go to Florida A&M University in the coming days and will become a Rattler for life. That’s good news indeed!