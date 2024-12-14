CELEBRATION BOWL - HALFTIME REPORT
ATLANTA -- The first quarter of the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl for Jackson State and South Carolina State was 0-0 stalemate.
The Bulldogs' defense forced several third downs and one fourth down, but the Tigers were able to keeping converting to extend their second drive.
Midway through the first stanza, Jackson State found its rhythm.
The Tigers began to wear down the South Carolina State defensive line using a good mix of rushing and passing plays to get into scoring position.
On a second and goal play, Morgan lobbed a pass to the left, where Joanes Fortilien snagged the football for the game's first touchdown.
The Jackson State touchdown drive consumed 19 plays for 78 yards in 9:39 minutes. Placekicker Gerardo Baeza booted the extra point to capture the lead, 7-0, with 11:26 in the 2nd quarter.
SCORE: JSU 7, SCS 0
The drive marked the longest in Celebration Bowl history, eclipsing the 15-play record by North Carolina Central.
Jackson State turned over the football after an unsuccessful fourth down rushing attempt by Jacobian Morgan.
An explosive 67-yard strike to Spencer placed Jackson State on the goal line. Irv Mulligan cashed in on the next play, and the Tigers would lead 14-0 with 5:39 before halftime. Offensive lineman Kirk Ford Jr. sustained an injury during the scoring play.
HALFTIME SCORE: JSU 14, SCS 0
SUMMARY: South Carolina State cannot find continuity. Phoenix and his receivers are out of sync in the first half. Could the Bulldogs give backup quarterback Ryan Stubblefield an opportunity to lead a few possessions? The 2024 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year is not seeing the field well. He could still be dealing with the leg injury.
Jackson State is bigger, stronger, and faster. TC Taylor's offense is having its way against the Bulldogs defense. Why? The Tigers are leading the time of possession - 13 to 8 minutes.
Defensively, the Bulldogs cannot get a breather.
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Jackson State
Jacobian Morgan completed 9 of 12 passes for 139 yards, and a touchdown.
- Irv Mulligan - 13 rushes, 29 yards, 1 TD
- Joanes Fortilien - 3 receptions, 20 yards, 1 TD
- Isaiah Spencer - 1 reception, 67 yards
South Carolina State
- Eric Phoenix - 5 of 11 completions, 34 yards
- KZ Adams - 3 rushes for 12 yards.