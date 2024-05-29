Celebration Bowl Hall Of Famer And NFL Running Back Signs With The New York Jets As A Return Specialist
HOUSTON - NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that the former North Carolina A&T star signed a one-year deal to compete for the New York Jets' return specialist position.
During his four active seasons in Chicago, the All-Pro running back was once considered a very dangerous weapon in the Bears' offensive attack as a rusher and receiver.
In his NFL career, Cohen has 46 kickoff returns, 96 punt returns, and one touchdown return during his rookie season. The Celebration Bowl Hall of Famer has 4,286 all-purpose yards on 599 touches.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to utilize Cohen's explosiveness, especially with the new kickoff rules, as a returner could potentially have over 100 returns in the 2024-25 NFL regular season.
Cohen will face tough competition from former Florida A&M speedster Marcus Riley and Xavier Gipson, all vying for the same spot during the Jets' OTAs and summer training camp.