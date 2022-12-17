The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl live game thread providing reports on the contest between Jackson State University “Tigers” vs. North Carolina Central University “Eagles.”

THE KICKOFF

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – Kickoff at 11:00 AM CT

THE SITE

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

THE RECORDS

(#5) Jackson State (12-0, 8-0 SWAC)

(#21) North Carolina Central (9-2 overall, 4-1 MEAC);

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV/Video: ABC (Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon)

ABC (Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon) Audio: NCCU Sports Network (Jonathan Duren)

COACHES

Jackson State: Deion Sanders

NCCU: Trei Oliver

Today's Celebration Bowl match is the fourth meeting between NCCU and Jackson State. JSU leads the series, 3-0.