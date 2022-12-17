Celebration Bowl Live Game Thread - 2022
The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl live game thread providing reports on the contest between Jackson State University “Tigers” vs. North Carolina Central University “Eagles.”
The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl live game thread providing reports on the contest between Jackson State University “Tigers” vs. North Carolina Central University “Eagles.”
THE KICKOFF
- Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – Kickoff at 11:00 AM CT
THE SITE
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
THE RECORDS
- (#5) Jackson State (12-0, 8-0 SWAC)
- (#21) North Carolina Central (9-2 overall, 4-1 MEAC);
Scroll to Continue
Read More
MEDIA COVERAGE
- TV/Video: ABC (Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon)
- Audio: NCCU Sports Network (Jonathan Duren)
COACHES
- Jackson State: Deion Sanders
- NCCU: Trei Oliver
Today's Celebration Bowl match is the fourth meeting between NCCU and Jackson State. JSU leads the series, 3-0.
- 10/3/87 - JSU 10, NCCU 9 (Jackson, Miss.)
- 8/30/86 - JSU 49, NCCU 37 (Jackson, Miss.)
- 11/15/80 - JSU 29, NCCU 10 (Jackson, Miss.)