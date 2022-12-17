Skip to main content

Celebration Bowl Live Game Thread - 2022

The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl live game thread providing reports on the contest between Jackson State University “Tigers” vs. North Carolina Central University “Eagles.”

The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl live game thread providing reports on the contest between Jackson State University “Tigers” vs. North Carolina Central University “Eagles.”

CB_MatchupvsJSU

THE KICKOFF

  • Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – Kickoff at 11:00 AM CT

THE SITE

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

THE RECORDS

  •  (#5) Jackson State (12-0, 8-0 SWAC)
  • (#21) North Carolina Central (9-2 overall, 4-1 MEAC);
Scroll to Continue

Read More

MEDIA COVERAGE

  • TV/Video: ABC (Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon)
  • Audio: NCCU Sports Network (Jonathan Duren)

COACHES

  • Jackson State: Deion Sanders
  • NCCU: Trei Oliver

Today's Celebration Bowl match is the fourth meeting between NCCU and Jackson State. JSU leads the series, 3-0. 

  1. 10/3/87 - JSU 10, NCCU 9 (Jackson, Miss.)
  2. 8/30/86 - JSU 49, NCCU 37 (Jackson, Miss.)
  3. 11/15/80 - JSU 29, NCCU 10 (Jackson, Miss.)

Screenshot 2022-12-17 070440
Basketball

HBCU Roundball Classic Double-Header on HBCU Go

By Kyle T. Mosley
Shedeur Sanders
Football

2022 BOXTOROW Superlative Awards

By HBCU Legends
Aubrey Miller Jr.
Football

Celebration Bowl Preview: NCCU Offense vs. Jackson State Defense

By Kambui Bomani
Shedeur Sanders
Football

Celebration Bowl Preview: Jackson State Offense vs. NCCU Defense

By Kambui Bomani
Kam Woods
Basketball

N.C. A&T Aggies Mauled by Houston Cougars at 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic

By Kyle T. Mosley
Kam Woods
Basketball

NC A&T vs. HOUSTON - Coaches vs. Racism Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
Aqeel Glass
Football

Aqeel Glass Signs With New Orleans Breakers

By Kyle T. Mosley
TC Taylor
Football

Jackson State Hires T.C. Taylor As 22nd Head Football Coach

By Kyle T. Mosley