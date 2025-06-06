HBCU Legends

Celebration Bowl, MEAC/SWAC Challenge: HBCU Football Hopes To Score Big In Viewership

The HBCU football expects to have enhanced network positioning and exposure by the Disney network in 2025.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Jackson State University football team is celebrated Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, during a parade in Jackson, Miss. to honor the JSU football team's first Celebration Bowl victory.
The Jackson State University football team is celebrated Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, during a parade in Jackson, Miss. to honor the JSU football team's first Celebration Bowl victory. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2025, ESPN Events will showcase three major HBCU football events as part of its 17 owned-and-operated bowl games. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, Red Tails Classic, and Celebration Bowl are held annually, forming the network's lineup to broadcast HBCU football in 2025.

2025 CRICKET MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE KICKOFF

ABC will broadcast the twentieth edition of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, featuring a match between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the Southern University Jaguars.

"This is the 20th anniversary, and we expect this will be a can't-miss clash of titans with both football and bands with the Marching Music Machine versus the Human Jukebox, who are fresh off its Super Bowl LIX performance," John Grant, executive director of ESPN Events, said to HBCU Legends.

2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge
2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge / Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge

The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, with kickoff set for 7:20 PM ET. It will take place at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We considered moving the game to Atlanta in 2018. It was the start of a new era as it was positioned to Week Zero in 2021. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge began broadcasting on ABC in 2023. Since then, it has been the second-most watched game on opening Saturday Week Zero." Grant continued, "Also, it's the most-watched game played in America. The most watched was played in Ireland as Notre Dame played Air Force in 2023, and Florida State met Georgia Tech in 2024. Since that time, SWAC has won four times and the MEAC twice."

2025 Red Tails Classic
Red Tails Classic / ESPN Events

2025 RED TAILS CLASSIC

The following week, ESPNU will be broadcasting the Red Tails Classic from Montgomery, Alabama, where Tuskegee University will host Winston-Salem State University.

The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT on Sunday, August 30. This event honors the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, who courageously fought in World War II. Many of these remarkable individuals attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities before serving our country in the global conflict.

Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor
Jackson State Head Coach TC Taylor hoists the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl Trophy as the Tigers defeated South Carolina State 28-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. December 14, 2024; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

2025 CRICKET CELEBRATION BOWL

The HBCU football season will conclude at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as ABC announced it will broadcast the 10th installment of the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The game will begin at noon ET, featuring the champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) competing for the title of 2025 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.

Streaming deals are becoming increasingly essential for HBCU football games, including those broadcast on Disney networks (ABC, ESPNU). Also, HBCU GO has entered streaming partnerships with the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic and the Gulf Coast Classic.  

Look for the Peacock Network and NBC Sports App to expand their streaming deals with the NY HBCU Classic and the 52nd Bayou Classic, with similar announcements expected in the coming months.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge
MEAC/SWAC Challenge / HBCU Legends

Additional ESPN Events Coverage

The 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Announcement

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff will start the 2025 HBCU football season, featuring the North Carolina Central Eagles against the Southern Jaguars at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The American Broadcasting Channel (ABC) will have the rights to broadcast the annual primetime showdown between the Division I HBCU football conferences at 7:30 PM ET.

Last season, the spectators were treated to a classic game as Florida A&M rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Norfolk State 24-23. The epic battle garnered 1.3 million views, making it the largest television audience ever for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. According to ESPN Events, it surpassed the 2010 all-time high with 27% more viewers.

2024 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Viewership
2024 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Viewership / Credit; MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Throughout the event's history, teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) demonstrated strong performances against squads from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The MEAC leads with an overall record of 11-7, although one game was suspended due to weather.

However, the SWAC has bounced back with three consecutive victories, making this year's matchup between North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Southern University an exciting kickoff to the 2025 HBCU football season.

After impressive campaigns last season, North Carolina Central (MEAC) and Southern (SWAC) were runner-ups in their respective conferences to South Carolina State and Jackson State.

2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge
2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge / MEAC/SWAC Challenge

The Tigers from Jackson, Mississippi, eventually won the 2025 Celebration Bowl over the SCS Bulldogs, 28-7, crowning them the 2025 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.

Head coach Trei Oliver will guide NCCU into Atlanta after a productive offseason of retooling both the offense and defense. The Eagles are 1-1 all-time in Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge games.

In 2024, head coach Terrence Graves led the Jaguars to the SWAC West title in his rookie season. Southern will enter the contest boasting a 3-0 record in their previous visits to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Last year's game was a sellout, with over 22,000 fans in attendance. Don't hesitate to get your tickets online for the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff between NCCU and Southern.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football