Celebration Bowl, MEAC/SWAC Challenge: HBCU Football Hopes To Score Big In Viewership
In 2025, ESPN Events will showcase three major HBCU football events as part of its 17 owned-and-operated bowl games. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, Red Tails Classic, and Celebration Bowl are held annually, forming the network's lineup to broadcast HBCU football in 2025.
2025 CRICKET MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE KICKOFF
ABC will broadcast the twentieth edition of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, featuring a match between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the Southern University Jaguars.
"This is the 20th anniversary, and we expect this will be a can't-miss clash of titans with both football and bands with the Marching Music Machine versus the Human Jukebox, who are fresh off its Super Bowl LIX performance," John Grant, executive director of ESPN Events, said to HBCU Legends.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, with kickoff set for 7:20 PM ET. It will take place at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
"We considered moving the game to Atlanta in 2018. It was the start of a new era as it was positioned to Week Zero in 2021. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge began broadcasting on ABC in 2023. Since then, it has been the second-most watched game on opening Saturday Week Zero." Grant continued, "Also, it's the most-watched game played in America. The most watched was played in Ireland as Notre Dame played Air Force in 2023, and Florida State met Georgia Tech in 2024. Since that time, SWAC has won four times and the MEAC twice."
2025 RED TAILS CLASSIC
The following week, ESPNU will be broadcasting the Red Tails Classic from Montgomery, Alabama, where Tuskegee University will host Winston-Salem State University.
The game is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT on Sunday, August 30. This event honors the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, who courageously fought in World War II. Many of these remarkable individuals attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities before serving our country in the global conflict.
2025 CRICKET CELEBRATION BOWL
The HBCU football season will conclude at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as ABC announced it will broadcast the 10th installment of the Cricket Celebration Bowl.
The game will begin at noon ET, featuring the champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) competing for the title of 2025 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.
Streaming deals are becoming increasingly essential for HBCU football games, including those broadcast on Disney networks (ABC, ESPNU). Also, HBCU GO has entered streaming partnerships with the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic and the Gulf Coast Classic.
Look for the Peacock Network and NBC Sports App to expand their streaming deals with the NY HBCU Classic and the 52nd Bayou Classic, with similar announcements expected in the coming months.
Additional ESPN Events Coverage
The 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Announcement
The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff will start the 2025 HBCU football season, featuring the North Carolina Central Eagles against the Southern Jaguars at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 23.
The American Broadcasting Channel (ABC) will have the rights to broadcast the annual primetime showdown between the Division I HBCU football conferences at 7:30 PM ET.
Last season, the spectators were treated to a classic game as Florida A&M rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Norfolk State 24-23. The epic battle garnered 1.3 million views, making it the largest television audience ever for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. According to ESPN Events, it surpassed the 2010 all-time high with 27% more viewers.
Throughout the event's history, teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) demonstrated strong performances against squads from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The MEAC leads with an overall record of 11-7, although one game was suspended due to weather.
However, the SWAC has bounced back with three consecutive victories, making this year's matchup between North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Southern University an exciting kickoff to the 2025 HBCU football season.
After impressive campaigns last season, North Carolina Central (MEAC) and Southern (SWAC) were runner-ups in their respective conferences to South Carolina State and Jackson State.
The Tigers from Jackson, Mississippi, eventually won the 2025 Celebration Bowl over the SCS Bulldogs, 28-7, crowning them the 2025 HBCU Football Division I National Champions.
Head coach Trei Oliver will guide NCCU into Atlanta after a productive offseason of retooling both the offense and defense. The Eagles are 1-1 all-time in Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge games.
In 2024, head coach Terrence Graves led the Jaguars to the SWAC West title in his rookie season. Southern will enter the contest boasting a 3-0 record in their previous visits to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
Last year's game was a sellout, with over 22,000 fans in attendance. Don't hesitate to get your tickets online for the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff between NCCU and Southern.