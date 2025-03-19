Central State University Names NFL Veteran Tony Carter As New Head Coach
Tony Carter, a former NFL defensive back, has been appointed as the head football coach of Central State University. The Ohio-based HBCU will officially introduce him as the new leader of the Marauders program during a press conference scheduled for noon ET on March 20, 2025.
He joins the ranks of former NFL players who will lead HBCU football programs in 2025. This past round of hirings at HBCUs included pro stars like Michael Vick (Norfolk State), DeSean Jackson (Delaware State), Sam Shade (Alabama A&M), Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State), and Chris Goode (Miles College).
Carter, 38, is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and was recruited from Jacksonville Mandarin to attend Florida State University.
He had stints with the Denver Broncos (2009–2010), New England Patriots (2010), Minnesota Vikings (2011), Denver Broncos (2011–2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015) and New Orleans Saints (2015-2016) before retiring as a player.
The Oakland Raiders gave him his first taste of coach under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in 2018. He later was an assistant defensive backs coach for Jacksonville University (2019), Detroit Lions (2020), and Southern Illinois (2021).
Carter joined current Mississippi Valley State head coach Terrell Buckley's staff at the Orlando Guardians as the team's defensive coordinator in 2023.
As an undrafted NFL player, Carter produced 50 tackles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and three touchdowns.
