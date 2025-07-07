NFL Defensive End Chase Young Shares Winning Pro Tips With DeSean Jackson's HBCU Football Team
Chase Young — former second overall NFL draft pick and current New Orleans Saints defensive end — visited head coach DeSean Jackson and the Delaware State Hornets football team for a candid and inspiring conversation.
Chase Young shared the following with the HBCU football squad at summer practice:
"As y'all know, me. [I was a] second overall pick, and got hurt my second year. Third year, I played the last three games. My fourth year, neck injury in preseason...End up getting traded to the Niners, right? ... Now I gotta play to the Super Bowl. I play every game in the whole season. After the season, I get surgery, come back and play on the one-year [contract]… None of that was guaranteed. That was all based on how many games I played." - Chase Young
Young opened up about his journey through the highs and lows of professional football, as well as battling back from early career-threatening injuries.
After Washington traded Young to San Francisco in 2023, he became a free agent. On Mar. 18, 2024, the New Orleans Saints, in urgent need of pass-rushing assistance, signed him to a one-year contract worth $13 million. Young had to demonstrate his abilities to both the team and the rest of the NFL.
This offseason, Young re-signed with the Saints on a 3-year, $51 million contract, which includes a $17 million signing bonus and $33 million guaranteed.
Young advised the Delaware State players to "be consistent." His powerful lessons on perseverance and resilience during difficult times will resonate with the Hornets this season who will compete under first-year head coach DeSean Jackson.