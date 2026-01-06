CIAA Legends Announced: 2026 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class & Charlie Neal

Charlotte, NC (January 5, 2026) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, proudly announces its 2026 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class. This year’s inductees represent a legacy of competitive excellence, leadership, and service that has elevated the CIAA and its member institutions for generations.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Class includes:

Jerome “Biggie” Bell Sr. (Virginia State University, Men’s Basketball Student-Athlete)

Andrea Giscombe (St. Augustine’s University, Track & Field Student-Athlete)

Akira Turner (Fayetteville State University, Bowling Student-Athlete)

Otis Stroud (Johnson C. Smith University, Administrator/Supporter)

Ralph “Pete” Hunter (Virginia Union University, Football Student-Athlete)

Donald Ware (CIAA, Football | Official)

George Leonard (Virginia State University, Football Student-Athlete)

Fredrick “Fred” O’Neal Whitted (CIAA, HBCU Sports Historian)

The 2026 class will be formally inducted at the annual Hall of Fame Ceremony, Friday, February 27th during the 2026 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Jerome “Biggie” Bell Sr. – Virginia State University

Men’s Basketball | Student-Athlete

One of the most electrifying playmakers in CIAA history, Jerome “Biggie” Bell starred at Virginia State University from 1974–79, lettering four years and earning All-CIAA honors. Known as “The Magician,” Bell was celebrated for his exceptional court vision, creativity, and leadership as the catalyst of the famed “Showtime Trojans.”

A four-year starter, Bell earned Co-Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman and went on to become one of the most accomplished point guards in Virginia basketball history. He remains Virginia State’s all-time leader in career assists (791), single-season assists (329), and single-game assists (24), the latter set against Shaw in 1975. He also holds the CIAA Tournament single-game assist record and is the all-time assist leader in CIAA Tournament history.

Bell helped lead the Trojans to the 1975–76 CIAA Championship and guided Virginia State to its highest-ever national ranking of No. 3 in NCAA Division II. His accolades include All-VCAA, All-NAIA, All-CIAA, All-CIAA Tournament Team, and Honorable Mention All-American recognition. He also made history as the recipient of the inaugural CIAA Tournament Hustle Award.

Bell’s impact has been recognized with induction into the Virginia State University Hall of Fame and the John Marshall High School Hall of Fame. Remembered as one of the CIAA’s greatest passers and playmakers, Jerome “Biggie” Bell’s legacy remains a benchmark of excellence within the conference.

Andrea Giscombe – St. Augustine’s University

Track & Field | Student-Athlete & Coach

A transformational figure for St. Augustine’s Track & Field legacy, Andrea Giscombe dominated the CIAA and NCAA Division II from 1996–97, capturing five NCAA DII individual titles and six CIAA championships. She led the Lady Falcons to their first NCAA DII Outdoor Women’s National Championship in 1997 and earned CIAA Co-Most Valuable Women’s Track Athlete the same year.

Her individual championships include back-to-back titles in the 400m hurdles and long jump, and she contributed to the 1996 NCAA DII National Champion 4x400 relay.

Giscombe later served as an assistant coach for two decades, helping guide the Falcons to 21 NCAA national titles and 79 CIAA championships. She was inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Athlete Hall of Fame in 2007.

Akira Turner – Fayetteville State University

Bowling | Student-Athlete

A four-year standout and team captain, Akira Turner remains one of the most decorated bowlers in CIAA history. She earned CIAA Player of the Year honors twice (2010, 2011) and was a four-time All-CIAA selection. Turner led Fayetteville State to four divisional championships and two CIAA titles while posting the conference’s highest average (200) in 2011.

Beyond her individual accolades, Turner played a significant role in elevating the visibility and competitive standard of collegiate bowling within the CIAA, helping raise the profile of the sport through her leadership and consistent excellence.

Turner was named FSU Player of the Year in 2011 and, in 2021, became the first bowling student-athlete ever inducted into the Fayetteville State University Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer both at FSU and across the conference.

Otis Stroud – Johnson C. Smith University

Football & Basketball | Announcer

Otis Stroud has been one of the most recognizable voices in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association for more than four decades. Although he began his announcing career at Johnson C. Smith University in 1977, where he served as the PA announcer for football and basketball, it is his work across the CIAA that has made him a conference icon.

A 1981 JCSU graduate, Stroud’s student-run opportunity grew into one of the longest and most celebrated announcing careers in the league. For over 30 years, he has been a defining presence at the CIAA Basketball Tournament, where his signature cadence, professionalism, and showmanship have shaped the atmosphere of one of the nation’s premier HBCU events.

Stroud’s voice has narrated generations of championship moments, energized crowds, and strengthened the conference’s culture. Regarded as one of the CIAA’s most enduring ambassadors, he has left a lasting imprint on the tradition and gameday experience of CIAA athletics.

Ralph “Pete” Hunter – Virginia Union University

Football | Student-Athlete

Ralph “Pete” Hunter is regarded as one of the most dominant defensive backs in CIAA and Division II history, known for his versatility, instincts, and game-changing playmaking. After beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver, he excelled at multiple defensive positions, ultimately leading Virginia Union to the 2001 CIAA Championship. That season, Hunter recorded 11 interceptions, six blocked kicks, and earned Black College All-American, AFCA All-American, and NCAA Division II All-American honors, all achievements that highlighted his status among the nation’s elite defenders.

Hunter became the only CIAA and only Division II player drafted in the 2002 NFL Draft, launching a six-year professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks, where he earned a starting role and delivered key playoff performances. He later played in the Arena Football League and CFL before transitioning into service and community roles. In recognition of his extraordinary impact, Hunter was inducted into the Virginia Union University Hall of Fame in 2021.

Donald Ware – CIAA

Football | Official

A respected leader in CIAA officiating, Donald Ware served as an on-field official for 31 years, officiating over 200 CIAA football games, including three CIAA Championships, six NCAA Division II playoff games, and the 2004 NCAA Division II National Championship. His professionalism, command of the game, and consistent excellence made him one of the CIAA’s most trusted officials for high-stakes assignments.



All-CIAA honors (1968–69) and later signed with the Washington Redskins. He also contributed to the sport as a coach and was inducted into the Howard University Hall of Fame in 2005. Beyond the whistle, Ware made a lasting impact on the CIAA through his mentorship of generations of officials. He was known for developing young talent, elevating officiating standards, and providing guidance that strengthened the conference’s reputation for fairness and integrity. His influence helped create a pipeline of well-prepared officials who continue to serve the CIAA and NCAA with distinction.



In 2022, the CIAA honored Ware for four decades of distinguished service as both an official and neutral observer.

George Leonard – Virginia State University

Football | Student-Athlete

One of the greatest running backs in Virginia State University history, George Leonard left an enduring mark on the Trojans’ football program through a career defined by consistency, power, and elite production. From 1976–79, Leonard rewrote the VSU rushing record book, showcasing a rare blend of speed, physicality, and vision that made him one of the most feared ball carriers in the CIAA.

He graduated as the program’s all-time rushing leader with 3,575 yards and 33 touchdowns, records that highlighted both his durability and dominance. Leonard also delivered one of the finest single seasons in school history, rushing for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1977 — performances that earned him CIAA Player of the Year honors and cemented his status among the conference’s elite.

Leonard’s impact extended beyond the CIAA when he represented Virginia State in the 1979 Black College All-Star Game, competing alongside many of the nation’s top HBCU standouts. In recognition of his outstanding career, he was inducted into the Virginia State University Hall of Fame in 1991, forever preserving his legacy as one of the program’s foundational stars and one of the conference’s most exceptional running backs.

Fredrick “Fred” O’Neal Whitted – CIAA

HBCU Sports Historian

Fredrick “Fred” O’Neal Whitted was a passionate historian whose life’s work centered on honoring and preserving the legacy of Black college athletics. For more than 30 years, he dedicated himself to documenting the achievements, stories, and cultural impact of HBCU student-athletes and coaches, driven by a deep belief that these histories deserved to be celebrated and protected.

A 1975 graduate of Winston-Salem State University, Whitted founded Resources 2000 to ensure that HBCU athletics were recorded with integrity and respect. His landmark publications, including The Black College Sports Encyclopedia, The Black College Alumni Journal, and the Black College Alumni–American Role Models series, became essential references for journalists, historians, and educators. His work also produced The Rams’ House, a definitive history of WSSU basketball, and supported major projects such as ESPN’s Black Magic documentary.

Whitted’s passion extended far beyond writing. At CIAA tournaments and championship events, he chronicled moments others overlooked, connecting generations and reminding audiences of the conference’s role in shaping collegiate athletics. His collaboration with the late John B. McLendon in establishing the HBCU Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame further demonstrated his commitment to preserving Black sports history for future generations.

Nationally regarded as one of the leading experts on HBCU athletics, Whitted played a crucial role in ensuring that the stories of Black college sports remained visible, respected, and enduring. His passion, scholarship, and devotion to collegiate athletics continue to stand as a cornerstone of the CIAA’s heritage.

Charlie Neal

Jimmy Jenkins Legacy Award Recipient

For more than four decades, Charlie Neal has been a transformative voice in Black college athletics, elevating the visibility, integrity, and national presence of historically Black colleges and universities through groundbreaking sports broadcasting and leadership.

Neal began his career as a radio disc jockey before transitioning to television, working as a sportscaster in major media markets including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and New York. In 1980, he made history by calling the first nationally televised regular-season CIAA Basketball game, becoming the television voice of Black college sports. His work with Black Entertainment Television (BET) provided an unprecedented national platform for CIAA and HBCU athletics at a time when such exposure was rare.

During his 24-year tenure at BET, Neal served as both lead play-by-play announcer and executive producer for sports, helping establish the network as a premier destination for Black College Athletics. His leadership expanded access, elevated institutional brands, and celebrated the excellence of HBCU student-athletes, coaches, and traditions. His legendary 23-year broadcast partnership with Lem Barney remains one of the longest in sports media history, covering iconic moments and Hall of Fame figures that helped shape the legacy of Black college athletics.

Beyond BET, Neal’s distinguished career includes broadcast roles with CBS Sports, Turner Sports, TNT, and ESPN, where he called the first-ever football game on ESPNU in 2005. He has remained deeply connected to HBCU athletics as a longtime fixture at the MEAC Basketball Tournament and currently serves as lead play-by-play announcer for HBCU GO TV Sports.

Neal’s commitment to the CIAA extends beyond broadcasting. He has supported the conference as an event emcee, All-Star game official, and trusted ambassador, consistently advancing the CIAA’s mission to support academic and athletic excellence, community engagement, and student-athlete development.

A member of the CIAA, MEAC, and Black College Football Halls of Fame, Charlie Neal’s legacy reflects the values embodied by the Jimmy Jenkins Legacy Award. Through vision, advocacy, and excellence, he has helped strengthen the foundation of the CIAA and ensured that its stories, institutions, and student-athletes continue to be recognized on the national stage.

About John B. McLendon Jr.

John B. McLendon Jr. was a trailblazer whose leadership and innovative vision reshaped collegiate athletics. His understanding of the game began early, having learned basketball principles from James Naismith, the inventor of the sport — an influence that guided his coaching philosophy throughout his career. In 1966, McLendon made history when he was hired by Cleveland State University as the first African American head basketball coach at a predominantly white institution, opening doors for generations of coaches and contributing to the more than 250 African American head coaches who now serve at PWIs.

Widely recognized as the architect of the integration of college basketball, McLendon led programs at several HBCUs and PWIs, including North Carolina Central College (1940–52), Hampton Institute (1952–54), Tennessee State University (1954–59), Kentucky State University (1963–66), and Cleveland State University (1966–69). Beyond coaching, he held numerous administrative roles, such as athletics director at North Carolina Central and leadership positions at Hampton and Tennessee State. In 1949, he founded the National Athletic Steering Committee, a major force in integrating basketball and expanding opportunities across sports. After leaving Cleveland State, McLendon returned in 1991 as an advisor and educator, teaching a course on the history and influence of minorities in sport until his passing in October 1999. He also broadened his global impact as director of international promotions for Converse Inc. from 1969 to 1989.

About Jimmy Jenkins

The Jimmy Jenkins Legacy Award is bestowed to an individual as approved by the Board who has provided an environment that supports athletic and academic excellence through educational opportunities and community involvement; focused always on the personal growth, mental wellness and development of the student-athlete and its members. The award is named after Dr. Jimmy Jenkins, who served as President of Livingstone College for 16 years before retiring in 2022. Before that, he made history by becoming the first alumnus of Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) to serve as chancellor.

About the CIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is the first, and longest running, African American athletic conference in the United States and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a 2019 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member institutions: Bowie State University, Bluefield State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.