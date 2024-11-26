Coach Dawson Odums 'Relieved Of Duties' At Norfolk State
Norfolk State will replace former SWAC Coach of the Year Dawson Odums as the head coach of its football program. Norfolk State's Director of Athletics, Dr. Melody Webb, announced on Tuesday that there will be "a change in leadership for the NSU football program, as head coach Dawson Odums has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately."
"I want to thank Coach Odums for his continued commitment and dedication to Spartan football," Webb said. "Since his arrival, he has become a valued member of our family and community, always representing Norfolk State with dignity and class. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."
Odums finished the season with a 4-8 record and a 2-3 mark in MEAC play. His overall record as the head coach at Norfolk State was 15-31 while leading the Spartans football team. Coach Odums has 79-72 career record.
Webb's announcement noted the Spartans will undergo a "national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately."
He left Southern University to accept the head coach position at Norfolk State in 2021. Now on the market, Odums could be a candidate for another coaching position in vacancies across the HBCU and FCS football landscape.
COACHING CAREER
1999, Gardner–Webb (DL)
2000, Georgia Southern (OLB)
2001, Georgia Southern (DE)
2002–2003, Clark Atlanta (AHC/DC)
2004, Clark Atlanta (interim HC)
2005–2007 Bethune–Cookman (DL)
2008–2009 North Carolina A&T (ST/DL)
2010, North Carolina A&T (DC)
2011–2012, Southern (DL)
2012, Southern (interim HC)
2013–2020, Southern
2021–2024, Norfolk State
*SWAC Coach of the Year (2013)