Coach Dishman And Texas Southern Tigers Learning Tough SWAC Lessons

TSU lost a heartbreaker to Southern in overtime, what have they learned?

Kyle T. Mosley

Cris Dishman
Cris Dishman / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
HOUSTON - When Texas Southern's head coach Cris Dishman accepted the offer to lead the Tigers football team, accountability was one of the primary pillars he spoke about during his introductory press conference.

After dropping SWAC games to Jackson State and Southern, he's asking his players to take responsibility for the current struggles in all phases - offense, defense, and special teams.

"We're a team that we have to have everything done right," Coach Dishman offered this insight during his postgame presser. "If one or two things go wrong, the possibility of having someone lose the game. And it's me as a coach, I have to practice it more. But it's them as players have to understand the situation. It's not like they didn't know the situation. They knew we had snap, catch, kick. It's it's easy as that."

Fans at the game and on social media were upset after Texas Southern called a timeout with 26 seconds left. Coach Dishman and his staff had several scenarios to consider.

  • Punt the football from their end zone with a "backup" punter,
  • Chance the possibility of a blocked or shanked punt,
  • Give Southern a short field with limited time,
  • Risk a return for a touchdown, or
  • Take a safety.
Shanked Punt
Shanked Punt / Credit: HBCU Legends

Coach Dishman told HBCU Legends he chose to punt without considering taking a safety:

"He's a good enough kicker. So he can kick it and change the field, and that's what we're trying to do. As far as taking the safety, no."

Keep in mind, earlier in the press conference, Coach Dishman commented, "So we had a backup punt specialist. We dropped the ball, get it blocked, and we can't overcome stuff like that." Actually, from the game video, the punter shanked the punt into a Southern University player. A TSU player picked up the football rushing several yards before falling short of the first down.

Fans responded with this commentary:

  • "Coach single-handedly lost this game!!! Take the DAMN Safety… this loss is on Coach Dishman!!! It's ridiculous!!!!!"
  • "Had he took the safety then kick the ball back to them and they scored again then it would have been a even bigger problem."
  • disagree… if you can't defend 60 yards at home… you deserve to lose. Ask the D Coordinator where he would prefer to start defending +25 or +70 yards. If plus 70 is a bigger problem, then we never had a shot anyway.  We had the clock on our side with a 5 point lead… help me understand how that is less desirable then defending from your own 25 or 30 with no time left on the clock?his "L" is on the Coaches!!!  Show me how it isn't…. I'm Willing to listen
  • The field changes… with the safety, and your defense is still playing to protect a 5-point lead. This collapse was UNNECESSARY.

Just as each win is celebrated, each loss will be deliberated. Losses like these are costly for programs aspiring to become known as winners. Saturday's defeat will hurt not only within the division but also fans, players, coaches, and recruits.

Coach Dishman is a dedicated and passionate leader for the Texas Southern Tigers. Since taking the reins, he's stressed teaching the game of football and teamwork. Despite the effort, TSU is amid offensive struggles, which Coach Dishman told the media have been identified.

HBCU Legends asked about the offensive problem. Coach Dishman replied: "The first part, we haven't identified what's going on. The second part, the players have to step up. This thing, football, always will be a player's game."

Although the Texas Southern defense kept the Jaguars in check most of the game, having former Tigers receiver Quay Davis to score the tieing touchdown added to the insult. A change in players or inside the coaching personnel could remedy some of TSU's issues, but unlikely At this point of the season. Coach Dishman realizes that losing two conference games is daunting for a young squad. It's also challenging for coaches to find answers.

"What's going to make us win the rest of these games by winning running the football. The teams are going to load the box on us. I understand that. Once they load the box on us, our receivers have to get open. Our quarterback has to throw the ball to those receivers. And our receivers have to catch the ball when the ball is thrown to them. If you can't, it makes the game of football too difficult."

Coach Dishman concluded, "I have confidence in our offensive coaches to be able to get them together and get them going because they have to get going on us in order for us to win the rest of these games."

