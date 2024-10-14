Coach Dishman And Texas Southern Tigers Learning Tough SWAC Lessons

So here is the last 30 seconds/OT of #Southern and Texas Southern:



- SU had no timeouts. TSU shanks a punt out of their own endzone.



- Next play, Noah Bodden to Quay Davis TD with 18 seconds left.



- In OT. TSU misses a field goal. Joshua Griffin doesn't. Game. JAGS! @WAFB pic.twitter.com/LsECjfnD5b